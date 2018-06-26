BROOKVILLE — Bouncing back from last Thursday’s opening loss to St. Marys, the DuBois Minor League Softball All-Stars notched its first win of the District 10 tournament with a 6-1 victory over Brookville at Baughman Field Monday night.
Ava Baronick, similar to her first outing in a 7-2 loss to St. Marys, was effective with nine strikeouts and three walks. Getting better defense behind her with just one error compared to seven in the opener, Baronick took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but settled for a four-hitter instead.
Instead, DuBois benefited from some shaky Brookville defense which committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. Brookville starter Alyssa Tollini threw well, tossing a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk but her offense couldn’t muster much against Baronick, who mixed in an effective changeup.
While Brookville was eliminated with a 1-2 record, DuBois moves into another elimination game on Wednesday against the winner of the Brockway-Elk McKean game.
Marina Hanes and Baronick each had two hits for DuBois and all helped their team score runs. Haines scored three runs, including the first of the game in the top of the first inning when she singled with one out, went to third on Baronick’s infield single and scored on a Jenna Cornelius groundout back to Tollini.
Two Brookville errors after two outs in the third led to two DuBois runs. Baronick singled in the second run of the inning.
Then in the fourth after two outs, DuBois scored two more runs. Breanna Smiley walked, stole second and scored on Jordan McGranor’s single. Ashtyn Buzard pinch ran for McGranor and came around to score on a wild pitch and throwing error.
Haines made it 6-0 in the top of the fifth when Haines singled with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw during a rundown.
Brookville found the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth, scoring once despite going 4-for-5 in the inning. Averi Pangallo broke up the no-hit bid with an infield single and scored on Tollini’s double to right-center. Tollini, however, was thrown out trying to go to third on the play.
Ella Whitehill singled to center and Aubrey Belfiore reached on an infield single before Laela Kammerdeiner’s popout to Baronick on the mound was turned into a game-ending double play.
