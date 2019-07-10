DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team got a big day from the bottom half of its order Tuesday in a hard-fought 7-6 victory against St. Marys to capture the District 10 championship at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-3 in the first and fourth innings, respectively, before taking its first lead of the game with a two-run bottom of the fifth. Brody Knouse had a clutch RBI single in that decisive inning, while Hunter Ho swiped home as part of a double-steal for what proved t be the game-winning run.
St. Marys had one last rally left in the top of the sixth though, as it scored once before loading the bases with two outs. The visitors couldn’t push the tying run across though, as DuBois shortstop Seth Wilmoth made a strong throw from deep shortstop on a ball hit by Vinny Defilippi to end the game.
Knouse was part of the bottom of the order that came through for DuBois. The team’s No. 5-9 batters combined for four of the team’s eight hits while scoring six of the seven runs. The group also collected three RBIs.
That effort was in stark contrast to the team’s first meeting — a 12-5 victory by DuBois in the winners’ bracket finals Friday. In that game, DuBois 1-4 hitters had four hits while scoring eight of the team’s 12 runs.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” said DuBois manager Mike Gregory. “I saw they way they (St. Marys) hit the ball against Brookville and piled up a bunch of hits. We also knew (Chase) Simbeck was a tough a pitcher and that we’d be facing him.
“We’re very happy we were able to follow our plan and make it through. We scored runs in a lot of different ways. Earlier in the tournament we were relying on the bats more, and today we had steal some bases and do some bunting. We had to create some runs, and was one of those games where there was only going to be one winner and both teams fought hard.”
St. Marys, which beat Brookville 14-6 in Sunday’s losers’ bracket final, came out swinging in the top of the first against DuBois starter Isaac Dennison.
Chase Simbeck opened the game with an infield single and went to second on a groundout. Wyatt Brem followed with a single that put runners on the corners before Jack Breindel was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Defilippi stepped in and smacked a single to right that scored Simbeck. Brem came home as well when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. DuBois right fielder Nathan Witherite that came up with a key play as he threw out Landon Smith at first on a ball hit to the outfield. A run scored on the fielder’s choice, but it helped limit the damage St. Marys did in the inning.
DuBois got a leadoff triple from Wes Clyde in the bottom of the first, but Simbeck, St. Marys starter, got three straight outs — two via strikeout — to leave Clyde stranded there.
Simbeck ad his teammates weren’t wasn’t so fortunate in the second as DuBois took advantage of an error to score three runs and tie the game.
Ho led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by special pinch runner Ryan Woodel. After a strikeout, Simbeck fielded a comebacker, but his throw to second was off the mark as Woodel and Knouse each reached safely.
Bryson Kail followed with a single down the right-field line that chased home Woodel. St. Marys has some issues throwing the ball around trying to get in back in, with Knouse eventually scoring on an errant throw home. He slid in just ahead of the tag to make it 3-2.
Kail, who wound up at at third, quickly tied the game when he scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Witherite, who then made a nice leaping grab on a line drive hit by Brem to lead off the third. The play proved key as St. Marys then got a single by Jack Breindel in an inning that ultimately didn’t produce a run.
St. Marys regained the lead in the fourth with a pair of runs, and nearly put together a much bigger inning.
Nick Chamberlin was hit buy a pitch to get things started. He was bunted to second by TJ Singer and reached third on a wld pitch before Kai Kaskey walked. Kaskey promptly took off for second, and DuBois tried to pick off Chamberlin at third, but a wild throw by the catcher allowed Chamberlin to score.
Kasey wound up at third on the play and scored on a sac fly to left by Simbeck, who was 2-for-2 with the one RBI. St. Marys proceeded to load the bases on singles by Julian Lanzel and Breindel and a walk by Brem.
DuBois then came up with another big defensive play though, as third baseman Ho went down to one knee to snag a line drive hit by Defilippi just off the turf to end the inning.
Trailing by two, DuBois answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull even again.
Adam Drahushak ripped a leadoff double and took third on a wild pitch before pinch-hitter Easton Harris drew a walk. The pair then pulled off a double-steal with Drahushak swiping home. Simbeck retired the next two hitters, but Clyde came through with a clutch two-out single to score Harris to make it 5-5.
DuBois then took its first lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Isaac Dennison, who was hit by a pitch to open the inning, scored on Knouse’s RBI single with one out before he and Ho pulled off another double — with Ho’s steal of home eventually being the difference in the game.
St. Marys’ Kai Kaskey and Simbeck drew back-to-back walks off reliever Wilmoth to open the sixth. DuBois then went to Clyde, who allowed an infield single but locked down the victory after Simbeck scored on a throwing error when Wilmoth ended things with his strong throw from short.
“The bottom of the order came up big for us today,” added Gregory. “Bryson Kail had a big hit (2nd inning) for us and kind of got things going when we needed it the most. He’s gotten some big hits for us in key situations in All-Stars. I’ve told these kids all along it takes all 13 (players) to win, and for us to win today, it did take all 13 of them.”
With the win, DuBois advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which will be played in Brookville next week (July 16-20).