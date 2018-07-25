INDIANA — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars were defeated 12-4 by Lower Perkiomen in their first game at the state tournament Tuesday.
The game got off to a good start for DuBois, as Landon Pawl and Grady Galiczynski both drew walks and scored on a two-RBI single by Madix Clark.
Lower Perkiomen responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 4-2 and led the remainder of the game.
Lower Perkiomen added to their lead with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to go ahead 7-2.
DuBois looked to cut into the deficit in the fifth as they loaded the bases with just one out.
Ben Yale singled, followed by a pair of walks by Clark and Mason Dinkfelt to load the bases.
Seth Wilmoth then drew a walk to score Yale and cut the deficit to 7-3.
As DuBois looked to continue to cut into the lead, Lower Perkiomen got out of the jam by forcing the next two batters to strikeout and ground out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Lower Perkiomen put up five runs to break the game open at 12-3.
In the fifth inning Maddox Bennett singled and later scored on an error to bring the final score to 12-4.
DuBois struck out nine times in the loss and left eight runners on base.
DuBois will now play in an elimination game today against Warwick today at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.