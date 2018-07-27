INDIANA — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team saw its summer run end at the state tournament Thursday night with a tough 13-7 loss to Warwick in an elimination game.
The game was certainly a battle of two teams looking to extend its stay at states, with the lead changing hands four different times.
Warwick came out strong, scoring four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning.
DuBois countered with a run in the bottom half, as Mason Dinkfelt and Madix Clark each collected hits. DuBois proceeded to load the bases on a pair of walks but could only push the one run across.
That quickly changed in the second as DuBois exploded for six runs on five hits to take a 7-4 advantage. Walker Thomas, Grady Galiczynski, Hunter Ho, Seth Wilmoth and Landon Pawl all had hits in the inning.
The inning proved to be the last time DuBois scored though, as the Section 1 champs managed just a handful of base runners over the final four innings — stranding three runners in scoring position.
With its pitching holding DuBois in check, Warwick tied the game with three runs in the top of the fourth before taking the lead with a run in the fifth. The Section 6 champs then all but put the game away with a five-run sixth to take a six-run lead at 13-7, which ended up being the final score.
DuBois outhit Warwick, 12-11, in the game.
Dinkfelt, Galiczynski, Wes Clyde and Wilmoth all had two hits for DuBois.
DuBois finished All-Star play with a 7-3 record this summer.
