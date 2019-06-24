DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star softball team hit the ground running and just kept going as it picked up an 11-1, 4-inning victory over Brockway in the District 10 opener Sunday.
DuBois scored three times in the first and second innings before finally capping its scoring with five runs in the top of the fifth.
DuBois finished with just five hits against a pair of Brockway pitchers but took advantage of 10 walks and a trio of hit-batsmen to make up the difference.
DuBois’ Rylee Kulbatsky was the only player on either side to finish with more than one hit as she went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while also scoring twice.
She also added the complete-game victory, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while walking two and striking out 11.
Ella Elensky, Tessa Tekely and Claire Gallagher added the other hits for DuBois, while Addison Beimel finished with the lone base hit for Brockway.
Walks and errors hurt Brockway starter Abby Kalgren, as Brockway fell behind early.
DuBois’ Sydney Graham and Brielle Gray opened the game with back-to-back walks and eventually scored on an error and a wild pitch to make it a 2-0.
Meanwhile, Kalgren was able to get the next two batters on strikes before walking four straight to force in another and give DuBois a 3-0 advantage.
Brockway did get one of those back in the bottom of the frame as Beimel singled and advanced to third on a couple stolen bases before taking home on a passed ball to make it 3-1 after one.
However, that turned out to be the only time that Brockway pushed a runner across as the next eight runs came from DuBois.
This time it was hit-batsmen that created the problems as Elensky, Gray and Kylee O’Donnell were all hit to open the second, loading the bases with no outs.
Kulbatsky delivered an RBI single to bring the first run home while a walk to Tekely forced in another.
Kalgren was able to get a force at the plate for the first out before Gallagher drew another walk to give DuBois a 6-1 advantage.
Navayda Smith came on in relief in the third for Brockway and got things done quickly as she struck out the side in order.
But, things didn’t go as well in the fourth as DuBois scored five runs on four hits, including a solo inside-the-park homer by Kulbatsky, to make it 11-1.
Kulbatsky then took care of things in the bottom of the fourth, retiring the side in order, including the final two on strikes.
DuBois travels to Punxsutawney Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a winner’s bracket game, while Brockway is off until Thursday when its battles the loser of Tuesday’s game between Brookville and St. Marys.