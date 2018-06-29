BROCKWAY –It takes a little bit of work to basically turn a single letter into a four-letter word but that’s just what DuBois Minor League All-Star pitcher Ava Baronick did in a 12-0 victory over Brockway Thursday.
Of course, it wasn’t the same letter and it did involve a hyphen, but Baronick still managed to turn the letter K into the word “no-no” as she struck out 14 Brockway batters en route to no-hit victory.
While she did issue four walks in the contest, only three hitters put the ball in play against her and only two reached scoring position. Both of those came in the final inning as she walked the bases full before getting the final out on a ground ball.
Meanwhile, DuBois finished with seven hits off Brockway’s Rylee Kulbatsky, including three for extra bases while also taking advantage of 10 walks to plate their runs.
However, Kulbatsky also got her share of strikeouts as well, ringing up 13 DuBois batters in the loss.
She also fared well through the first half of the game, allowing just four runs through three innings before surrendering four more in both the fourth and sixth innings to allow DuBois to pull away.
Jenna Cornelius led the way at the plate for DuBois as she picked up three hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice while Marina Hanes added two hits and scored three times.
Cornelius, Hanes and Baronick all doubled in the contest while Sydney Graham also scored three times.
It didn’t take Graham long to get her first run as she walked to lead off the contest before taking second and third on passed balls then scoring on a wild pitch with two outs to give DuBois a 1-0 advantage.
While Brockway leadoff hitter Sophia Schmader got led off their half of the inning with a walk as well, she was eventually caught stealing.
It took 15 batters before Brockway got another runner on base.
Meanwhile, DuBois added another in the second and two more in the third to open up a 4-0 advantage.
After that, DuBois got its runs in bunches as it scored four both the fourth and sixth to go on top 12-0.
Brockway finally got another runner on base with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Miley Wanson drew a walk.
Baronick got the next batter on strikes before issuing back-to-back free passes to Schmader and Meghan Hertel to load the bases.
But a grounder by Kulbatsky then ended the contest.
DuBois advances to take on St. Marys tonight in St. marys at 6 p.m. in the losers’ bracket finals game.
St. Marys lost a tough 4-3 contest to Punxsutawney Thursday evening.
