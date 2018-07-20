MEADVILLE — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars won their third game in as many days at the Section 1 Tournament, defeating Clarion 5-1 Thursday.
With the win, DuBois forced a decisive final game to determine the section champion, which will be played today at 6 p.m.
DuBois was in control from start to finish, using shut down pitching and timely hitting to force the winner-take-all game.
In the top of the first, DuBois starting pitcher Grady Galiczynski struck out two and worked around a one-out walk to keep the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the inning.
After Clarion starter Parker Miller retired DuBois’ first two batters in the home half of the first, DuBois used a two-out rally to score the game’s first runs.
Ben Yale singled to left, followed by a double to deep right field off the bat of Madix Clark to give DuBois runners on second and third.
Mason Dinkfelt followed by ripping a single into left field to score both Yale and Clark to put DuBois ahead 2-0 after the first.
DuBois continued to lead 2-0 into the fourth before adding a run to their lead.
Brayden Zatsick reached on a hit by pitch, followed by Isaac Dennison reaching on a error and Walker Thomas hitting an infield single to load the bases with just one out.
Clarion relief pitcher Paul Craig entered the game and struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the inning.
Galiczynski then delivered a RBI single to left to score Zatsick and put DuBois ahead 3-0 heading to the fifth.
After a strikeout started the top of the fifth for Clarion, Liam Huwar reached on a walk and Dylan Smail doubled to left-center to put runners on second and third with just one out.
Smail was the final batter faced by Galiczynski, who was forced to exit after reaching his pitch limit.
The DuBois started finished the game with 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight.
Miller followed by driving a single down the left-field line to score Huwar and cut DuBois lead to 3-1.
Dinkfelt then struck out the following batter and forced a fly out to center field to end the inning and maintain DuBois two-run lead.
DuBois added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a 5-1 lead into the sixth.
Clark led off with a single to left, as Dinkfelt followed with with a single to left of his own, as the ball got by the left fielder and rolled to the fence, allowing Clark to score on the play.
Dinkfelt then scored on a single up the middle by Seth Wilmoth to stretch DuBois’ lead to four runs.
In the sixth, Dinkfelt struck out the first two batters of the inning on just six pitches.
After a two-out single to center, Dinkfelt recorded his third strikeout of the inning to secure the 5-1 victory and force the ‘if-necessary’ game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.