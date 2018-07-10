DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars used a 11-run fifth inning to defeat Punxsutawney 17-7 in five innings and claim the District 10 title at Way Memorial Field Monday.
DuBois trailed 7-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth before sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 11 runs to secure the 10-run rule victory.
Before DuBois’ big inning in the fifth, the teams went back-and-forth on the scoreboard.
Punxsutawney took the lead early with a pair of runs in the top of the first to go ahead 2-0.
Max Presloid got the inning started with a single to right field, then advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches.
Logan Baun Later brought Presloid in to score the game’s first run on a single to right.
Braydon Trithart followed with a ground ball to second, as the throw got passed the first baseman on the play.
As Baun attempted to advance to third on the play, the throw from first got away and rolled down the left field line, allowing Baun to score the second run of the inning.
After Punxsy starting pitcher Trithart shut down DuBois in the bottom of the first, they looked to build on their lead in the second.
Max Burkett led the inning off with a walk, followed by Lucas Silverstein reaching on a hit by pitch, as both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch.
DuBois starter Grady Galiczysnki responded by striking out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
DuBois got on the board in the bottom of the inning, as Mason Dinkfelt led the inning of with an infield single and later scored on a RBI groundout to second by Seth Wilmoth.
Punxsutawney pushed their lead back to two in the third, as Baun singled to left and scored his second run of the game later in the inning on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the inning, DuBois took their first lead of the game, scoring four runs to pull ahead 5-3.
Wes Clyde led off with a single to center, followed by a single to left by Landon Pawl.
Galiczynski then drew a walk to load the bases, bringing Madix Clark to the plate with no outs in the inning.
Clark followed by ripping a 3-RBI triple off the fence in right field to clear the bases and give DuBois a 4-3 lead.
Clark scored the final run of the inning on a infield single off the bat of Dinkfelt.
Punxsutawney responded in the fourth inning with a pair of runs to tie the game at five.
Silverstein reached on a walk, followed by a bunt single by Jonas Greenblatt.
After a strikeout, Nolan Slahlman scored Silverstein with a RBI groundout, as Greenblatt scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
In the bottom half, Maddux Bennett led off with a walk and scored on a single to right by Clark, as DuBois retook the lead at 6-5.
In the fifth, the lead changed hands once again, as Punxsy brought in two runs to bring the score to 7-6.
DuBois relief pitcher Bennett limited the damage by recording a strikeout and then forcing a groundout with the bases loaded.
In the bottom half of the fifth, the DuBois’ bats exploded for 11 runs on seven hits to secure the 10-run rule victory.
The first five batters of the inning reached base for DuBois in the inning.
Ben Yale got things started with a double to the fence in right field, Walker Thomas then drove in special pinch runner Wes Clyde with a single to center field to tie the game at seven.
After Wilmoth drew a walk, Bennett hit a RBI double down the right field line, scoring Thomas and Wilmoth to give DuBois a 9-7 lead.
Isaac Dennison then reach on a hit by pitch, as Pawl brought Bennett in to score on a sacrifice fly to left field.
After Galiczysnki reached on a walk, Clark hit his second triple of the game to right field, scoring Dennison and Galiczynski.
Clark scored on a single to center by Dinkfelt, who came around to score on a double by Yale, his second double of the inning.
Yale advanced to third on a wild pitch and came around to score as the throw from the catcher got by the third baseman.
The final two runs came in to score as Dennison drew a bases loaded walk to score Thomas, who reached on a walk.
Wilmoth, who reached on a single, later scored the game-winning win on a wild pitch to send DuBois to the section tournament.
DuBois will head to Meadville for the Section 1 tournament beginning on Monday.
DuBois head coach Brandon Lyle praised Punxsutawney for being a tough opponent in both contests at the tournament and Trithart for doing a fantastic job on the mound.
The head coach added that his team battled hard each time Punxsutawney took the lead.
“We set the goal of winning the district coming into this and the kids worked hard and did everything we asked of them and they came through,” Lyle said.
