DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars topped St. Marys 12-5 in the District 10 winners bracket final at Way Memorial Field Thursday.
DuBois got off to a strong start in the game in the field and at the plate.
St. Marys looked to take an early lead in the top of the first, as Brody Wehler reached on a one-out walk then advanced to second on a wild pitch.
A groundout to third base by Brady Lander allowed Wehler to advance to third with two outs.
With Cameron Coudreit at the plate, a wild pitch bounced to the backstop as Wehler looked to come in to score the game’s first run on the play.
DuBois catcher Ben Yale chased down the ball and flipped to starting pitcher Grady Galiczynski who tagged the sliding Wehler out at home for the third out of the inning.
DuBois maintained their momentum in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to go ahead 3-0 after the first.
Landon Pawl got the inning started with a single and advanced around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
After a walk drawn by Madix Clark, Mason Dinkfelt reached on an infield single, scoring Pawl for the first run of the game.
Ben Yale followed with an infield single to score Clark, as Dinkfelt came around to score on another infield single off the bat of Seth Wilmoth.
DuBois maintained their three-run lead behind strong pitching from Galiczynski, who allowed just two walks and no hits through three innings.
In the bottom of the third, Dinkfelt reached on a leadoff walk and would later come in to score on a wild pitch as DuBois took a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth, St. Marys’ offense looked to cut into the deficit, as Wehler reached on a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Wehler later attempted a steal of third, as the throw got passed the third baseman allowing him to score St. Marys’ first run of the game.
Cameron Coudreit then reached on an infield single, as Jack Neil followed by reaching on an error.
Juilain Lanzel advanced both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.
Marcus Muccio then reached on DuBois’ third error of the inning, allowing both Coudreit and Neil to come around to score and cut the deficit to one at 4-3.
DuBois responded right away in the bottom half with a big inning of their own.
After Galiczysnki and Clark reached on a pair of one-out walks, Dinkfelt ripped a two-RBI triple to right center field to put DuBois up 6-3.
Dinkfelt later came in to score on a wild pitch to stretch the lead back to four.
Yale was hit by a pitch later in the inning, as courtesy runner Wes Clyde later scored on a wild pitch.
St. Marys continued to fight back in the fifth inning, as singles from Nick Chamberlin and Chase Simbeck, along with a walk drawn by Wyatt Brem loaded the bases with one out in the inning.
Coudreit brought Chamberlin and Simbeck around to score with a single to center field, as St. Marys cut the deficit to 8-5.
DuBois relief pitcher Dinkfelt responded by retiring the next two batters to get out of the jam.
DuBois responded once again in the bottom of the sixth with their second four-run inning of the game.
Brayden Zatsick got the inning started with a one-out infield single, as Isaac Dennison and Galiczynski drew walks to load the bases.
Clark then hit a RBI infield single allowing Zatsick to score, followed by a RBI infield single by Clark to score Dennison.
Dinkfelt then hit a RBI groundout to first base, scoring Galiczynski, as Clark came in to score on a throwing error to home on the play.
Dinkfelt retired the St. Marys’ batters in order in the sixth to secure the 12-5 win for DuBois.
St. Marys will now host Punxsutawney Saturday at 4 p.m.
The winner of that game will face DuBois in the championship game Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.