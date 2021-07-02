DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team bested Punxstuawney, 12-8, Thursday night at Way Memorial Field to reach the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament.
The game was closely contested through two innings, with DuBois coming out of that opening stretch with a slim 6-5 lead. The game then turned in DuBois’ favor for good thanks to the relief appearance by Hunter Shepler.
The DuBois lefty took the mound in the third and tossed three strong innings to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out a pair and walking four.
Shepler also added a big two-run triple in a five-run top of the fifth that helped DuBois seal the victory. Shepler was one of four DuBois players to have two or more RBIs in the win.
Leadoff hitter Axton Carr went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Brock Yale and Tyler Farrell each knocked in a pair of runs. Yale didn’t have a hit in doing so but did score three times, while Farrell had a double.
Next up for DuBois is a showdown with St. Marys on Monday back at Way Memorial Field. The winner of that contest reaching the D-10 championship game. St. Marys beat Bradford, 14-1, Thursday.
DuBois jumped on Punxsy starter Scout Ryen for a pair of runs in the top of the first to take the early lead and did so with a two-out rally.
After Brockway Yale reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in that second out, Brady Baronick drew a walk to extend the inning. Farrell then ripped a double that scored both runners, with Baronick hustling around to to just slide in under the tag of the catcher to make it 2-0.
Punxsy got one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning without the aide of a hit as Yale, who started on the mound, struggled to find the strike zone. Yale hit one batter and walked three in the frame around a trio of strikeouts. A free pass to Maddox Wasicki forced home a run in the inning.
DuBois countered with a four-run top of the second to take a 6-1 advantage.
Blake Barrett led off with a walk and went to third on a single by Kody Knisley. Ryen then recorded a strikeout, but Carr followed with a triple to center to plate both runners. Carr scored when Yale hit into a fielder’s choice, while Yale later scored on an errant throw back to the pitcher following a pitch that went to the backstop.
Punxsy answered right back with a four-run bottom of the second.
Walks again hurt Yale and DuBois as Punxsy drew three in the inning. The lone hit in the frame was a RBI double by Ryen. Two runs scored on the same wild pitch as DuBois also had a bad throw back to the pitcher, while the fourth raced home on a sacrifice fly by Ben Smith that made it a 6-5 game.
Punxsy got no closer though as Shepler reliever Yale in the third and kept Punxsy off the scoreboard in the third and fourth innings.
Punxsy’s Wasicki drew a leadoff walk in the third and took second on a wild pitch but was promptly doubled-off there when shortstop Knisley made a leaping catch of a line drive and fired to second.
Punxsy also got a leadoff single in the fourth from Kolsten Gould, but he was thrown out trying to steal third on a throw back to Shepler.
Punxsy reliever Smith also kept DuBois off the board in the third and fourth innings, but DuBois finally cracked Smith in the fifth for five runs on four hits.
Vince Davidson got things started with a leadoff walk, while Knisley singled with one away. Shepler then stepped to the plate and hammered a triple to right-center to score both runners.
Carr then plated Shepler with an infield single before Locke Lander walked. Yale then scored a run on a fielder’s choice for the second time in the game before Baronick blasted a double off the fence in right-center to bring home Yale and make it 11-5.
Punxsy finally scored on Shepler in the bottom of the fifth when Jennings Stamler singled home Wasicki with two outs before Shepler caught a popup near the mound to end the inning with the bases loaded.
DuBois tacked on a 12th and final run in the sixth when Knisley drew a two-out walk and came around to score, while Punxsy capitalized on an error to plate a pair of runs against Knisley in the bottom half of the inning.
Punxsy could have had more, though.
With two away and the bases loaded after one run had already scored, Anthony Richardson strayed too far off first base when the runners ahead of him held on a pitch to the backstop.
As DuBois got Richardson caught in a rundown, Smith scored from third before Richardson was tagged out by Yale to end the game.
DuBOIS 12,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8
Score by Innings
DuBois 240 051 — 12
Punxsy 140 012 — 8
DuBois—12
Axton Carr 3b 4223, Locke Lander 2b-ss 2000, Brokc Yale p-1b 4302, Brady Baronick c 2111, Tyler farrell 1b-cf 3012, Landon Liddle spr-ph 1100, Alex Lyle lf-2b 3000, Vince Davidson lf 0100, Blake Barrett rf 2100, Bryson Maicki rf 1000, Kody Knisley ss-p 3220, Colton Sachs cf 1000, Hunter Shepler ph-p 2112. Totals: 28-12-7-10.
Punxsutawney—8
Jace Kerr ss-p 2200, Logan Noerr 1b 1000, Zainen Hergert c 3000, Scout Ryen p-1b-ss 2210, Ben Smith 2b-1b-p-1b 3112, Wesley Bartlebaugh lf 1000, Gavin Miller lf 0000, Maddox Wasicki rf-2b 2101, Anthony Richardson 3b 1000, Bradley States rf 2000, Jennings Stamler cf 3111, Kolsten Gould c-rf-3b 2110. Totals: 22-8-4-4.
Errors: DuBois 3, Punxsy 3. LOB: DuBois 8, Punxsy 8. DP: DuBois 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: Baronick, Farrell; Ryen. 3B: Carr, Hepler. HBP: Locke 2 (1 by Ryen, 1 by Smith); Ryen (by Yale). SB: Lander. CS: Gould.
Pitching
DuBois: Brock Yale-2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Hunter Shepler-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Kody Knisley-1 IP, 1 H. 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsy: Scout Ryen-2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Ben Smith-3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Jace Kerr-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ERm 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Shepler. Losing pitcher: Ryen.