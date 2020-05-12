While some athletes look at sports as a job, or even a way of life, while others play them for the shear enjoyment of the sport itself.
DuBois senior Jake Mowrey, a two-sport athlete who played football and baseball for the Beavers, falls into that latter category.
Mowrey began playing both when he was a youth — baseball at age 5 and football at age 8. He continued to play each all the way through high school, earning two varsity letters in football and one in baseball.
“I enjoy being outside, and when I am outside, the thing I enjoy most is playing sports,” said Mowrey. “Baseball (is his favorite) because it is a huge part of my family history, and I enjoy playing with my friends. I have met some of my closest friends through baseball.”
Mowrey’s family are descendants of Kenneth “Gamey” Showers, who built the original Showers Field back in the late 1940s after leasing the land from the City of DuBois where the new stadium sits today. Jake Mowrey is the 5th generation of the Showers family to enjoy the use of Showers Field.
On the diamond, Mowrey reached the varsity level for the first time last spring as a junior. He played in 12 games for a Beavers’ squad that went 8-12 on the year.
Mowrey missed out on the chance to earn a second letter in baseball, with the season being cancelled this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been frustrated with the decision to cancel all school sports,” he said. “Not all people realize, you only get one senior season, and I feel that I have missed out on a big opportunity.”
Mowrey went 2-for-11 (.182 avg.) in those 12 games with a double and RBI. He also tossed 1 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing one run (earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking five.
On the gridiron, Mowrey had his best season as a senior this past fall. He played in nine of 10 games, recording 25 tackles and one interception, which came in a home loss to Franklin.
As for his greatest sports moment, Mowrey went back to his youth league days.
“I have a lot of memorable moments in both sports, but I would have to say my most memorable would be our second round win in midget football that took us to the championship,” said Mowrey. “I remember this the most because some of my best friends were on that team, and we got to win together.”
Outside of sports and school, Mowrey enjoys hunting, fishing and just being in the outdoors.
The son of Brian and Missy Mowrey, the Beaver senior has a younger sister Jenna.
Mowrey said his father Brian has made a big impact on his life.
“My dad would have to be my role model because he has always taught me to work hard and has shown me there is nothing I can’t achieve,” he said.
Mowrey’s post-high school plans are still undecided, but he would like to play college baseball.