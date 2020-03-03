DuBOIS — Denny Gulvas has dedicated nearly his entire life to turkey calling and while he has plenty of accolades himself, perhaps his greatest influence on the turkey calling community has been his video productions and seminars as he has passed on his knowledge on to the next generation.
All of that culminated in an induction into the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Grand National Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 15.
The DuBois native said he remembered sitting in the audience for the induction of the first class in 2019 and said he thought to himself that he could not imagine being in that position.
Less than a year later, Gulvas picked up the phone to a call from John Brown, the NWTF Executive Producer, to let him know he would be a member of the 2020 HOF class.
“When I got the call, I had just gotten back from the woods, I literally almost dropped the phone,” Gulvas said. “That’s just how much it meant to me, I couldn’t believe it.
“It’s such an honor for me and I’m so humble to be able to accept this for something I love so much, it’s really beyond words.”
Gulvas, 63, who had spent years hunting turkeys, got into competitive turkey calling in the late 1970s, as his first competition was at the Potato City Inn in Coudersport.
“I came back down from the stage and I was shaking like a leaf and looked at my wife and said ‘I don’t know, what do you think?’ and she said ‘I don’t know, but that guy sitting next to me said you sounded like a duck.’”
Gulvas eventually finished the competition in second place to the top caller in the world at the time.
After years of hunting turkeys, Gulvas decided to switch gears and begin to film them instead, noting he made a pact with his wife that he would never kill another turkey.
“I would get them in to 35 or 40 yards, which was shotgun range at that time, and I never really had to get them any closer, but when you’re filming turkeys, the closer you can get them the better,” Gulvas said.
“I remember the day I came in and told my wife, ‘man if there was just any way I could communicate to those turkeys that I’ll never hurt them again if they would just let me film them.”
Gulvas noted that within the next two months, it was like a switch was flipped, as all of the sudden he was able to get 10-12 yards away and some of those turkeys were on his first video production he released in 1985.
“I never went back on that pact, I said I would never hurt the turkeys again if they would let me film them,” Gulvas said.
When Gulvas began filming turkeys, video capability was relatively new, so he is regarded as one of the first to film turkey’s behaviors in the wild.
His induction into the NWTF Hall of Fame was under the innovator category, as while Gulvas was one of the first to share videos of turkeys, he was just one of the first hunters to share his knowledge with others.
“Back then, nobody wanted to share any information about turkeys and took what they learned to the grave,” Gulvas said.
Gulvas also spent years mentoring younger turkey callers, as he has mentored a handful of Grand National Champions, an honor he earned himself back in 1983, which goes to the top turkey caller in the world.
Since the late 1970s to this day, Gulvas has been producing turkey calls out of his home for his Gulvas Wildlife Adventure Line.
“They are distributed across the country and most of it is all by word of mouth,” Gulvas said of his turkey calls.
He noted that he spends every morning year long out in the woods filming and listening to the turkeys in order to perfect his calls.
“Turkeys are so unique, I guess the fascinating thing for me is you get to actually talk to a wild animal, have it answer you and you can get into conversation with them,” Gulvas said.
He added that despite studying the behaviors of turkeys for more than 40 years, he still learns about them every day he goes into the woods.
“Turkey calling has come so far through the years, but we still have so far to go,” Gulvas said.
He said he dedicates most of his time to studying the hens, as he listens to their calls as a way to pull in the gobblers.
Gulvas would be the first to say he could not have done any of it without his family, as his family has played a key role in every step of his journey.
From his dad taking him out on deer, rabbit and turkey hunts as a kid, to his wife being by his side as he traveled to calling competitions, his kids helping in the production of his homemade videos and four of his seven grandkids being by his side as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“Turkeys have been my life, but my family has still been the biggest thing in my life,” Gulvas said. “Without my absolutely understanding wife and my five kids who grew up helping me with my video productions.”
As for his first memory of turkey calling that started his life journey in the field, Gulvas told a story of going into the woods with his dad as a young kid and watching him call a turkey in.
“He used an old M.L. Lynch call and I can remember the exact spot I was sitting in and that was 52 years ago,” Gulvas said. “That was what started it all, seeing him being able to talk a bird in that close and I just wanted to learn everything I could from that point.”
From that day on, Gulvas has dedicated his life to turkeys, from competing as a caller, to teaching and mentoring others with his videos and producing his own line of turkey calls out of his home.