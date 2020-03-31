DuBOIS — With no seniors on the roster and many of last season’s top contributors gone to graduation, DuBois will have a much different look if and when it returns to the court this season.
After losing five seniors from last year’s team, the Beavers were set to rely on a few returning starters as well as a handful of first-year starters who were constantly improving their games in the preseason.
Now, the team’s hopes of showing what they can do on the court with a new-look squad are in jeopardy, as schools have been closed indefinitely in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus therefore putting a halt to the spring sports season.
While the players are not able to meet and practice as a team, head coach Dave Martin said they are all working hard to continue honing their skills on their own.
“I know the break in the season has dampened the spirits of the players,” Martin said. “They love this sport and were anxious to play everyday.”
“Times like these force you to find engaging and inventive ways to hone your skills. I know that they are more than eager to get back on the court and meet as a team again.”
Gone from last season’s team are seniors James Oberlin, Noah Knarr, Lucas Knarr, Corey Giles and Blaze Welpott, the first four of which started throughout most of the 2019 season.
Oberlin started nearly all of the team’s matches at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, while Noah Knarr and Lucas Knarr split time at No. 2 singles and Giles often saw time at No. 1 doubles.
This season, on a team that consists entirely of juniors and sophomores, it will be a pair of those sophomores that will be looked upon to lead the team on the court.
Zach Johnson and Cody Jaconski, who often started at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, last year, will likely garner the top two singles spots for DuBois this season.
The duo are part of a four-player sophomore class while the rest of the team is made up of nine juniors, as the Beavers do not have any seniors or freshmen on the roster.
“Each were strong players last year and will continue to give us a boost as they become used to the level of play,” Martin said of Johnson and Jaconski.
As for the rest of the lineup this season, Martin noted the team was in the midst of its seeding process when the season and all practices were put on hold.
He said Ethan Knarr and Houston Hemke will likely fill the final two singles slots, while doubles action will likely be some combination of the four singles starters along with Matthew McCullough and Keagan McCleary.
“As we begin ‘again’ the order may very well change and there are a couple lower seed players that could definitely find their way into the mix in both the singles and the doubles,” Martin said.
The head coach noted dedication and love of the game will be the team’s strength this season, while its weakness will be lack of in-match varsity experience for many of its players.
Martin noted the lineup was very senior-heavy last season, but feels the new players will adjust to their larger roles as the season progresses.
While he expects Jaconski and Johnson to be the team’s leaders on the court, Martin looks to Ethan Knarr to be a vocal leader for the team.
“He has it in his blood to be that player who encourages, helps and motivates the others,” Martin said. “Not only is he an experienced player, he also has that mentality and willingness to lead others.”
ROSTER
Seniors: None. Juniors: Isaac Andrulons, Donald Crabtree, Alex Graeca, Joseph Griffin, Ethan Knarr, Keagan McCleary, Matthew McCullough, Ryan Sickeri, Payton Wheaton. Sophomores: Houston Hemke, Cody Jaconski, Zach Johnson, John Miller. Freshmen: None.