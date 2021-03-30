DuBOIS — Despite a year off and a new coach, the DuBois Area High School boys’ tennis team is eager to take to the court and see what this season has to offer.
DuBois lists eight players on its varsity roster consisting of six seniors and two juniors.
“I have nothing but optimism for this team rebounding from such a difficult year with both school and athletics,” first-year DuBois head coach Josh Reed said. “Coaching is a learning experience for me as well and I can’t wait to see how we can pull our efforts together for a great season.”
While DuBois, like every other area team, didn’t field a team last season due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Beavers have numerous players that were on the roster in 2019 including seniors Ethan Knarr, Matthew McCullough, and Keagan McCleary along with juniors Cody Jaconski and Zach Johnson.
“Cody and Zach have formed a healthy rivalry and they both push each other to succeed,” Reed said.
DuBois recently finished up its in-seeding tournament with Jaconski and Johnson finishing No. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by seniors Alex Graeca at No. 3, Knarr at No. 4, Houston Hemke at No. 5, Matt McCullough at No. 6 and Keagan McCleary and Payton Wheaton at Nos. 7 and 8.
One thing that the Beavers will need to address is their level of play.
“There’s a difference between their speed and accuracy of play in games vs. practice. Many of the players play noticeably different when practicing than they do in a match. I hope to be able to guide players to play with the confidence that they’ve worked hard for in practice.”
DuBois will open the season this afternoon by hosting Brockway.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Graeca, Ethan Knarr, Houston Hemke, Matt McCullough, Keagan McCleary, Payton Wheaton. Juniors: Cody Jaconski, Zach Johnson.