DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team ran its record to 4-1 with a 7-0 win against visiting Brockway Thursday afternoon.
DuBois lost just three total games in capturing its third shutout victory of the season.
In singles action, Lady Beavers Alexis Strouse and Alexa Zartman each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively. Strouse beat Selena Buttery, while Zartman topped Lily Henry.
In between, Lady Beaver Alaina Heberling upended Morgan Pirow, 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Alex Volpe completed DuBois’ sweep of singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Kenzie Hook at fourth singles.
In doubles action, the DuBois duo of Jenna Coffey and Lauren Milletics blanked Buttery and Pirow at No. 1, while teammates Rachel Kister and Olivia Reed won by the same score at third doubles against Emily Roush and Margo Lindenmuth.
At second doubles, Lady Beavers Jessica Askey and Grace Askey knocked off Henry and Hook, 8-1.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Punxsutawney, while Brockway plays at Clearfield on Tuesday.
