DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team was finally able to host DuBois Central Catholic for Senior Night on Wednesday and came away with yet another 7-0 victory on the season.
DuBois (10-1) honored its eight seniors prior to the match, then all eight played a part in the victory.
In singles action, Alex Graeca bested Cardinal Neel Gupta, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 1, while Ethan Knarr beat Harrison Starr, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2.
Teammate Matt McCullough moved into the singles lineup and topped Alec Srock, 6-1, 6-2 at third singles, with PF Wheaton completing the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph against Colin Micknis at No. 4.
Juniors Cody Jaconski and Zach Johnson — the team’s usual No. 1 and 2 singles players, teamed up at No. 1 doubles and upended Gupta and Srock, 8-1.
At second doubles, Don Crabtree and Joe Griffin knocked off Aaron Bohley and Aaron Gankosky, 8-3, while the duo of Keagan McCleary and Ryan Sickeri scored an 8-1 victory against Cardinals Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe at No. 3.
“Tonight was our senior night and out third attempt at this match,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “I was able to play all eight of or seniors. Joe Griffin made his debut with an 8-3 victory with Don Crabtree, and Matt McCullough made his singles debut, and dispatched his opponent with some very theatrical points.
“Our regular 1st and 2nd seeds played first doubles. Despite the difference in ability, there were numerous amazing rallies in the match. Districts is around the corner, and this meet was a fun moral boost.”
DuBOIS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Singles
1. Alex Graeca (D) def. Neel Gupta, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Ethan Knarr (D) def. Harrison Starr, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Matt McCullough (D) def. Alec Srock, 6-2, 6-1.
4. PJ Wheaton (D) def. Colin Micknis, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Cody Jaconski/Zach Johnson (D) def. Gupta/Srock, 8-1.
2. Don Crabtree/Joe Griffin (D) def. Aaron Bohley/Aaron Gankosky, 8-3.
3. Keagan McCleary/Ryan Sickeri (D) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-1.
Brockway 5,
DuBois Central Catholic 2
DuBOIS — The Brockway boys tennis team won three of the singles matches and both doubles contested Thursday against DuBois Central Catholic to come away with a 5-2 victory.
Brockway notched wins in each of the first three singles matchups.
Lewis Painter beat Harrison Starr, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, while Jared Marchiori bested Alec Srock, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Johnathan Knox came away with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 vs. Aiden Engle.
Central Catholic’s lone win on the court came at fourth singles, where Mathue Volpe bested Damon Tucker, 6-2, 6-1. The Cardinals also got a forfeit win at third doubles.
Lewis and Marchiori each collected a second win on the day as they teamed up to beat Engle and Volpe, 8-0 at first doubles, while Knox and Tucker upended Aaron Bohley and Megan Ochs, 8-4, at No. 2 doubles.
“It was great to see Mathue get his first win in singles,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “He’s really dedicated himself to tennis this spring. He listens and puts forth a great effort every day.”
BROCKWAY 5,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1 .Lewis Painter (BW) def Harrison Starr 6-0, 6-1
2. Jared Marchori (BW) def. Alec Srock, 6-0, 6-0
3. Johnathan Knox (BW) def Aiden Engle, 6-4, 6-1
4. Mathue Volpe (DCC) def Damon Tucker, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Lewis/Marchori (BW) def Engle/Volpe, 8-0
2. Knox/Tucker (BW) def Aaron Bohley/Megan Ochs, 8-4
3. DCC wins by forfeit.