DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team hosted cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic Thursday for a doubleheader, and the Beavers came away with a pair of victories by the scores of 5-2 and 6-1.
Both teams played their normal lineups in the opener, with eight-game prosets being contested in every match due to the doubleheader.
DuBois captured three of the four singles contests in the opener.
Jimmy Oberlin and Noah Knarr got the Beavers off and running with identical 8-1 wins against Colin Barnett and Grant Norman at first and second singles, respectively.
Central Catholic notched a win at No. 3 as Zach George bested Lucas Knarr, 8-4. However, Beaver Drew Reiter topped Keri Hollenbaugh by that same score at fourth singles.
The Cardinals notched their second win at No. 3 doubles, where Anne Latuska teamed up with Haley Pettenati to beat Blaze Welpott and Ethan Knarr, 8-5.
DuBois then captured wins in the No. 1 and 2 doubles matchups. At No. 1, Oberlin and Corey Giles knocked off Cardinals Barnett and Noman, 8-2, while Noah Knarr and Lucas Knarr also upended George and Tristan Engle, 8-2, at No. 2.
“Zach (George) beat a really quality opponent (Lucas Knarr), said DCC coach Andy Rice. “He’s getting better every time out, and I’m excited to see just how good he can be because he has a lot of potential.
“Anne and Haley really showed how good they are today. They were down big, but they didn’t give up and made a strong comeback.”
Both head coaches — Rice and DuBois’ Jenna Kirk — made some switches in the second match to get other players some action.
DuBois swept all four singles matches to secure the overall victory and complete the sweep on the day.
Oberlin beat Norman, 8-1, at No. 1, and Lucas Knarr blanked Tristen Engle, 8-0 at No. 2.
Giles picked up a singles win at No. 3, topping Pettenati, 8-1, while Ethan Knarr bested Latuska, 8-4, at fourth singles.
Central Catholic captured its lone win in the second match at No. 3 doubles, where Mackenzie manning and Mackenzie Park edged Jake Landini and Connor Hamby, 8-6.
Then just like the opener, DuBois won the first two doubles contests.
Noah Knarr and Giles teamed up at No. 1 to beat Barnett and George, 8-2, while Reiter and Ethan Knarr upended Hollenbaugh and Brenna Wngle, 8-4, at second doubles.
“Two really great matches today with DCC,” said Kirk. “We switched things up after the first one so we could get all the kids in and to play different opponents. Jimmy is always a solid player and he won two matches at number one.
“Ethan Knarr and his opponent were pretty evenly matched for fourth singles. They had some really long rallies, and that was his first singles match. Senior Drew Reiter also won his first singles match. Drew hasn’t been playing tennis for all that long, but he moves really well on the court and always gives 100 percent.
“Corey Giles has had some tough matches so far this season, but he found his game today and held strong in singles and both doubles matches.”
Despite the two losses, Rice was pleased with how his squad played as a whole.
“DuBois Area has a good team, and they’re well coached,” he said. “Jenna (Kirk) was very accommodating and agreed to mix the lineups a little in the second match, which allowed me to get some kids into positions they haven’t played this year.
“Tristean, Haley, and Anne all got to play their first singles matches of the year. Anne really impressed me with her play. She’s a very smart player and hits every ball with a purpose.
I was happy to get the Mackenzies (Manning and Park) in a match, and they picked up our only win. Both of them have worked hard to get better so I was very happy to see them do so well today.
DuBois is back in action Monday with a home doubleheader against Altoona before welcoming Punxsutawney for Senior Day on Tuesday.
The Cardinals play again today, hosting Elk County Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.