DuBOIS — The DuBois tennis team continued its strong season Tuesday with a 5-2 win against visiting Altoona — the program’s first win against the Mountain Lions in recent memory.
The Beavers won three of the four singles contests and secured the victory by taking two of the three doubles matchups.
Altoona’s lone win in singles came at No. 1, where Kyle Murray beat Cody Jaconski, 6-0, 6-1.
The Beavers got hard-fought wins at second and third singles.
At No. 2, Zach Johnson bested Ivan Koehle, 6-4, 7-6, while teammate Alex Graeca rallied from a set down to upend mason Crownover, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3. Beaver Ethan Knarr collected a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 4 against Noah Boneman.
DuBois secured the overall victory when the duo of Houston Hemke and Matt McCullough notched an 8-1 win at third doubles against Zachary Ronan and Marcus Luas.
With the outcome decided, DuBois captured its final win at second doubles, with Kegan McCleary and Don Crabtree knocking off Isaac Walky and Boneman, 8-1.
Altoona’s other win came in a close matchup at No. 1 , where Murray and Koehle teamed up to beat Jaconski and Johnson, 8-5.
“This was a big win for DuBois,” said Beavers coach Joshua Reed. “Altoona is always a strong opponent. Zach Johnson and Alex Graeca played incredible while under pressure in very close matches.
“Don Crabtree has seen major improvement in his play and consistency throughout the season. Finally, Houston Hemke and Matt McCullough continue to impress with their doubles play.
“With one tough meet out of the way, the boys are gearing up to play the previous District 9 (Class AA) champ, St. Marys, on Thursday. Let’s hope the momentum continues.”
The Beavers (7-1) play host to the Dutchmen on Thursday.
DuBOIS 5,
ALTOONA 2
Singles
1. Kyle Murray (A) def. Cody Jaconski, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Ivan Koehle, 6-4, 7-6 .
3. Alex Graeca (D) def. IMason Crownover, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
4. Ethan Knarr (D) def. INoah Boneman, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Murray/Koehl (A) def. Jaconski/Johnson, 8-5.
2. Keagan McCleary/Don Crabtree (D) def. Isaac Walky/Noah Boneman, 8-1.
3. Houston Hemke/Matt McCullough (D) def, Zachary Ronan/Marcus Lucas, 8-1.