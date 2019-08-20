DuBOIS — The DuBois tennis team came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic in both team’s season openers Monday.
Three of the five matches went into a tiebreaker, as the pivotal match came on court five in No. 2 doubles.
With the Lady Beavers holding a 2-1 overall lead in the match, Olivia Reed and Claire Shaffer went up against ECC’s Grace Keyes and Audrey Dornisch.
The Lady Crusader duo took the first set 6-2, before Reed and Shaffer battled back to win the second set 6-3 to force a tiebreaker.
Then in the tiebreaker, the DuBois duo used a key stretch of three straight points won to take control on their way to securing a 10-6 win to take the match.
The victory gave the Lady Beavers a 3-1 overall edge and ensured them a victory in their season-opening match.
DuBois opened the match with a pair of quick victories at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles to take a 2-0 match lead.
Lauren Milletics used a strong performance at No. 3 singles to top ECC’s Marley Sorg 6-0, 6-2 in the first match to be completed on the evening.
Next finished was the No. 1 doubles match, as Grace Askey and Alex Volpe teamed up for the Lady Beavers and came away with a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Lady Crusader duo of Alicia Kim and Lydia Anderson.
Elk County Catholic picked up its first win of the match when Tori Glatt defeated Jessica Askey in a tiebreak at No. 1 singles.
Glatt won the first set 6-3 before Jessica Askey battled back to win the second 6-2 to force the tiebreak where Glatt battled to secure a 10-8 win.
Reed and Shaffer’s doubles win followed to secure a match victory for DuBois with No. 2 singles the lone match left on the courts.
In that match ECC’s Sophie Neubert went up against DuBois’ Rachel Kister.
Neubert took the first set 7-6 before Kister evened things up with a 6-3 victory in the second set to force the tie break.
In the tiebreaker Neubert took the lead early and never wavered as she closed the match out with a 10-7 victory to take the point.
“I am proud of everyone, we played well considering we were nervous as we only practiced three days and only one outside,” DuBois head coach Lori Sabatose said.
The Lady Beavers head coach added that the team did well listening to the coaching staff’s strategy and improved as the match went on.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today in its first home match of the season against Brockway at 3:30 p.m. while DuBois returns to the court Wednesday on the road against Altoona at 3:30 p.m.