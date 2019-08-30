BROCKWAY — Thursday’s girls tennis match between DuBois and Brockway was a homecoming for first-year Lady Beavers coach Lori Sabatose, who took her new squad into battle against a Brockway program she helped start back in the mid-1990s.
And, it was the visiting Lady Beavers who came away with a 6-1 victory to improve to 4-1 on the season. DuBois swept all four singles matchups before taking two of three doubles contests.
Brockway didn’t go down with a fight though, capturing a win at No. 1 doubles when Selena Buttery and Morgan Pirow teamed up to beat Lady Beavers Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister, 8-3.
Buttery also gave DuBois’ Jessica Askey as she could handle at No. 1 singles, but it was the Lady Beaver who came away with the hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory.
The No. 3 doubles matchup between DuBois’ Camryn Bailey and Kaylee George and Lady Rovers Emily Michalksi and Maci Dixon also was closely contested most of the match.
Bailey and George proved to be the team to string together a couple games in a row to pull away late for an 8-4 victory.
DuBois also got singles victories from Alex Volpe, Grace Askey and Lauren Milletics.
Volpe, playing at No. 2 for the first time in her career, knocked off Morgan Pirow, 6-3, 6-0, while Askey topped Mackenzie Hook, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
Milletics scored a 6-1, 6-2 win against Taylor Rhed in the fourth singles match.
DuBois’ final victory came at second doubles where Claire Shaffer and Stephanie Juarez teamed up to beat Hannah Zuccolotto and Emily Roush, 8-1.
“It was a great win today at Brockway,” said Sabatose. “I am really enjoying coaching this team. They are working hard together. Alex Volpe had a great win at No. 2 singles, as did Grace Askey at No 3.”
Depsite the loss, Brockway head coach John Hawkins was more than pleased with his team’s effort.
“It was a good match against Dubois that had many positives,” said Hawkins. “I was extremely pleased with Selena, who fought extremely hard in her singles match. And, our freshmen duo Emily and Maci also were a highlight picking up four games against a more experienced DuBois team.
“The night ended on a high note with a big win from our No. 1 doubles, Selena and Morgan. I am pleased with the entire team and the progress we have made these first three weeks.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois travels to Punxsutawney, while Brockway hosts Bradford.