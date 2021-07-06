DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Stars team had all facets of the game working Monday evening against Potter/McKean at Way Memorial Field, as DuBois no-hit Potter/McKean 14-0 in four innings to advance to the District 10 finals.
DuBois pitchers Seth Wilmoth and Isaac Dennison threw two innings each, with Wilmoth striking out five and Dennison three.
At the plate, Wilmoth led DuBois with two hits and five RBIs. Adam Drahushak also had two hits and three RBIs.
DuBois — who lost the coin flip and was the away team — virtually put the game out of reach before Potter/McKean could pick up a bat as they scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning. After Wes Clyde and Dennison walked off of starting Potter/McKean pitcher Liam Hawver, Wilmoth brought both home with a double to the left/center gap. Drahushak singled to make it 3-0.
Bryson Kail then doubled to right field and with a Hunter Ho walk, the bases were juiced. Jackson McCall hit a line drive off of a reaching Hawver to make it 4-0 and Brycen Buzard drew another walk to give DuBois a 5-0 lead with the bases still loaded.
With Hawver relieved by Chase Boyd on the mound, Lance Davidson then immediately smacked a two-RBI single to the left/center gap to put DuBois up 7-0. A Wilmoth fielder’s choice made it 8-0 before Drahushak drove in two more runs with a double to give DuBois a 10-0 lead.
DuBois sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first, with the entire order batting through without recording an out.
Wilmoth would strike out two of the third Potter/McKean players in the bottom of the first as DuBois then added to its lead in the top of the second with three more runs. Brody Knouse led off the inning with a double to left. After McCall reached base on an error, Jack Statler hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 11-0 DuBois.
Easton Harris’ single left the bases loaded once again and Clyde drew his second walk of the game to make it 12-0. After Dennison popped up, Boyd was relieved by new Potter/McKean pitcher Lawson Wetzel.
Wilmoth was the first DuBois batter to face Wetzel as he grounded into a fielder’s choice that plated Statler for the 13-0 lead.
Other than hitting Potter/McKean’s Logan Jackson, Wilmoth handled his opponents in the bottom of the second, striking out all three outs.
Wetzel would then shut down the DuBois offense for the remainder of the game, allowing just one run on one hit for the final two innings.
After not scoring any runs in the top of the third, DuBois turned to Dennison on the mound to start the bottom of the third and he picked up right where Wilmoth left off. DuBois retired the 1-2-3 batters in order after Brennan Fillhart got on batting ninth via a catcher’s interference. Fillhart got to third due to a couple passed balls and attempted to get home, getting caught in two rundowns that he would eventually get back to third safely.
With the score still 13-0 in the top of the fourth, DuBois manufactured its 14th and final run of the game. Easton Harris struck out on a passed ball but was able to beat the throw to first. After Clyde got on base from a fielder’s choice and made it to second base on another one, Wilmoth singled to center field to bring him in to make it 14-0.
Potter/McKean would see just one more runner reach base — a Jackson walk — in the bottom of the fourth as DuBois sealed its 14-0 win in four innings due to the mercy rule.
With the win, DuBois will now play on Friday for the District 10 title against the winner of Potter/McKean or St. Marys on Wednesday, with the if-needed game to be played on Sunday.
DuBOIS 14,
POTTER/MCKEAN 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois (10)30 1 — 14
P-M 000 0 — 0
DuBois—14
Wes Clyde ss 2301, Isaac Dennison 3b-p 3100, Seth Wilmoth p-3b 4225, Adam Drahushak lf 2123, Ryan Woodel lf 2000, Bryson Kail cf 3110, Hunter Ho 1b 0100, Brody Knouse 1b 2110, Jackson McCall c 3211, Brycen Buzard 2b 0101, Jack Statler 2b 2111, Lance Davidson rf 1012, Easton Harris rf 2010. Totals: 26-14-10-14.
Potter/McKean—0
Chase Boyd 2b-p 1000, Hunter Worthington 3b 1000, Liam Hawver p-2b-ss 2000, Thomas McClintic c 2000, Lawson Wetzel ss-p 2000, Landon Carlson lf-1b 2000, Logan Jackson cf 0000, Leeland Welch rf 1000, Jack Smith ph 1000, Chase Wahlers 1b 0000, Reid Page ph 1000, Brennan Fillhart 3b 1000. Totals: 14-0-0-0.
Errors: DuBois 2, P-M 3. LOB: DuBois 5, P-M 4. 2B: Wilmoth, Kail, Drahushak, Knouse. SB: Wilmoth; Fillhart. HBP: Jackson (by Wilmoth).
Pitching
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Isaac Dennison-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Potter/McKean: Liam Hawver-0+ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Chase Boyd-1 1/3+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lawson Wetzel-2 2/3+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wilmoth. Losing pitcher: Hawver.