DuBOIS — In the world of sports, some athletes grab all the headlines as “star” players, while others go about their business quietly and do the little things as more of a role players.
Both are key to a team’s success, especially when those “role” players embrace that moniker of thriving in the shadows. DuBois senior Michael Orzechowski is one of those players, particularly on the basketball court where as a junior he helped the Beavers enjoy the program’s best season in nearly two decades.
Basketball isn’t the Beaver’s only sport, though, as he has also played baseball since his youth days.
“I like the excitement of the game, the rush of winning and the friendships I’ve formed over the years,” said Orzechowski when asked what he likes best about playing sports.
Orzechowski, who started playing basketball as a youth at the YMCA, saw limited varsity action on the hardwood as a sophomore as he was mainly a JV player that season.
All that changed a year ago, though, as Orzechowski became part of the Beavers’ main rotation of post players to lineup alongside then senior Chase Husted, who went on to earn Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year honors.
Orzechowski cemented his varsity role from the get-go. He scored seven points and three rebounds in the season opener against Clarion, then had six points and three rebounds against St. Marys as the Beavers won both games en route to capturing the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament.
The Beaver would go on to play in all 23 games, scoring in all but four of those contest, to help DuBois put together a 19-4 season. Those 19 wins were the most for a Beavers squad in 19 years and finished just two two shy of the all-time record (21) in program history since DuBois Area High School was formed as part of a merger in 1965.
He scored a career-high eight points in a late-season loss at Brookville and had seven points in a 54-42 loss to Meadville in a District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional playoff game.
Orzechowski finished the year with 76 points, 58 rebounds, 26 assists, 13 blocks and nine steals as he did a little bit of everything as a “Big” for the Beavers. He also shot 59 percent from the field (32 of 54) in his limited opportunities.
He said basketball is his preferred sport.
“Basketball is my favorite because of the pace of the game, and that the outcome can change so quickly based on a few plays,” said Orzechowski. “I’ve also played with the same group of guys for a long time, and we know each other well.”
Orzechowski said his best sports memory came during his junior year on the hardwood when the Beavers beat Elk County Catholic, 52-43, at home in late January to hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season. He had six points in victory.
“It was a huge win for us and our coach (Dave Bennett),” he said.
Orzechowski’s time on the diamond started at a young age, as he played through all the age divisions in the DuBois Little League. He reached the high school level as a freshman and played on the Beavers’ junior varsity team as a freshman and sophomore.
He was battling for playing time in the outfield in the preseason a year ago as a junior before spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19. And now, the start of his senior year of basketball is also on hold with Gov. Tom Wolf shutting down youth and high school sports until at least Jan. 4 because of COVID.
Orzechowski said trying to play sports through the pandemic has changed his outlook about them.
“I just really want us to have a normal season during our senior year,” he said. “We’ve all waited so long for this, and I just want a chance to show the community what we can do as a team.”
Once basketball resumes, Orzechowski will be called upon to have a larger role with the graduation of Husted. He also hopes to get the chance to earn his first varsity letter in baseball this spring.
Outside of his varsity sports and school, Orzechowski likes to fish, fly fish, golf, bowl and hang out with his friends. He works part time at Napoli’s Pizza.
The Beaver also finished two courses at Penn State DuBois during the fall semester and will be taking more during the spring as prep work for college.
The son of Mike and Gretchen Orzechowski, the Beaver senior has three younger sisters who are also multi-sport athletes. Twins Madison and Gabrielle are sophomores who compete in basketball and softball for DAHS. The youngest Orzechowski sibling Megan is a sixth grader who plays basketball and softball.
After graduation, Orzechowski plans to attend college but is undecided on where or a major still. He also said he would like to play sports in college but that depends on what school he ultimately decides to attend.