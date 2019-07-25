Few teams are afforded the opportunity to play for a state title in any sport in their hometown, but the DuBois Post 17 American Legion baseball team has that rare honor for the upcoming Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament.
DuBois, which earned an automatic berth as the host of this year’s state tournament, opens play Saturday in the marquee matchup as it battles Region 6 champ Hopewell “under the lights” at Showers Field at 7:05 p.m.
Win or lose, DuBois is expected to play the night game Sunday as well.
“We’re excited,” said DuBois manager Chuck Ferra. “We talked to the kids about this being a great honor to be able to do this and represent their town, families and local Legion post. It’s a great opportunity for our kids, especially the younger ones who will be coming back for high school ball next year.
“We have a lot of young kids who have gotten a lot of playing time this year because some of the older kids aren’t coming around as often as they have some other things going on. This whole experience will be great for them. It’s also a good opportunity for the older kids to close out their high school/legion careers in a tournament like this in front of the home crowd.”
The DuBois game Saturday will feature a pregame ceremony to honor the 100th Anniversary of the George Montgomery Post 17 DuBois American Legion.
Barry Abbott, the Chairman for the Pennsylvania American Legion (PAL) Baseball State Tournament, asks that all members of Post 17 — whether you are a Legionnaire, Sons of American Legion, Rider or Auxiliary member — to gather down the left-field line before marching on to the field to be recognized by those attendance.
John Noble and Emery Miller — the two oldest members of the American Legion — will throw out the first pitch.
The DuBois Honor Guard will present the colors before DuBois resident Suzie Sullivan sings the national anthem.
The DuBois-Hopewell matchup is the final game of an opening-day quadruple-header at the eight-team, double-elimination event.
It also features teams on opposite ends of the American Legion baseball spectrum.
DuBois is believed to be making its first-ever appearance — a fact that couldn’t be totally confirmed by local Legion officials — while Hopewell, along with Blackhawk, is among the legion powers in Region 6. Hopewell bested Blackhawk for the Region 6 crown this year.
Despite the challenge ahead, Ferra said his team is ready to go.
“We get the region 6 champ right away, which is a team from the Pittsburgh area,” said Ferra. “Hopewell and Blackhawk have been perennial Legion powers from there, so whoever we face will be a tough team from the WPIAL. I think it will be an eye-opener for some of our kids who haven’t seen that caliber of pitching.
“We have been lucky that in our league we’ve faced two teams that had good pitching. Against Punxsy we faced the likes of Aaron Park, Isaac Stouffer and Alec Greenblatt, while Clearfield had a couple good, young lefties as well in Hunter Dixon and Cade Walker.”
As for DuBois, it will most likely go with righty Dayne Bauman on the mound Saturday night.
“Dayne has been our ace all year,” said Ferra. “He is 3-1 during the Legion season, and all three wins have been complete game. He been a workhorse for us.
“He’s not an overpowering kid. You won’t see him strike out eight or 10 guys a game, but he throws some nice off-speed stuff and keeps batters off balance. We’re hoping he brings his A game and with some defense behind him, that will keep us in it.”
Beyond Bauman, has the likes of Jeremy Krise, Garrett Starr and Alex Pasternak in its rotation — although most of the players on the roster can pitch if need be.
“With Bauman throwing three complete games, and Pasternak two this summer, there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities for some of the other guys to pitch much,” said Ferra. “You hate to take a guy out when he’s pitching well. So, we have a ton of guys who can throw but just haven’t gotten a lot of work this summers.
“The thing we’re struggling with right now is our bats. Every game it seemed like we were a hit or two away from opening it up. I don’t how many games we’ve left the bases loaded inning after inning. If we can get a couple hits here or there, we would have won a few more games I think.”
If DuBois is to fix those offensive struggles at the state tournament, it will have to do so without Chandler Ho, who is the team’s best hitter average-wise. Ho, who Ferra said it hitting close to .400, will miss states due to a scheduled family vacation.
Even without Ho, Ferra feels the team can be better than it played during the regular season if it can get its full roster (outside Ho) to come together for states.
“If we get everybody here that we expect to come, we can battle and compete,” said Ferra. “That’s been our biggest problem all year, getting everybody here at the same time. Kids are working or on vacations or have commitments when it comes to other sports.
“That’s understandable, but it’s led to us having a hodge-podge group a lot of nights. I think we can be decent team when we have everyone.”
Ferra also wanted to credit his coaching staff for everything they have done in helping with the squad this season.
“Scott Frano has done a great job helping out and brings a lot of experience,” said Ferra. “We’ve been good friends for 35 years, so it’s good working with him. Then we added two young guys in my son Mitchell Ferra and Mike Misiewicz.
“They are two 20-year olds pretty much just out of high school. They are still playing Fed League and relate better with the kids, who seem to like having those younger guys around. It’s also good to have then around because us old guys can’t throw BP (batting practice) all the time like we use to.
“They both have aspirations of coaching down the road at some point, so I thought this would be a good for them, as well as us (team). Maybe they’ll take over the program over here at some point.”
But for now, the quartet of coaches have their focus on trying to guide their team to a couple wins at the state tournament.