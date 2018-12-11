DuBOIS — It isn’t always the case, but there are times that it’s better to be on the outside looking in.
It certainly proved helpful for the DuBois Area High School boys basketball team as it used its outside game to down Brockway, 61-42, Monday.
The Beavers (3-0) held just a slight three-point advantage heading into the half, but opened up its outside game a little more in the third quarter, allowing it to can a trio of 3-pointers and build a comfortable advantage.
“We knew that it was going to be a hard, scrappy game,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “I thought we played pretty hard in the first half but weren’t quite able to get it going. But in the second half we got some open looks on the outside, had a couple shots fall which helped our energy pick up and I thought out defense picked up with that.”
DuBois buried seven shots from the field in the third quarter, including the three 3s, while holding the Rovers (1-2) to just three from the field to turn a slim three-point advantage into a double digit one to open the fourth.
The margin only continued to grow in the fourth as DuBois opened up a game-high 23-point lead twice in the fourth.
“I thought that we did a great job all night long to make it hard for them to use their size and score inside,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “But I think when they kind of extended the lead down the stretch we just kind of ran out of gas a little bit.”
DuBois senior Justin Manduley was one of the few to do well on the inside as he scored a game-high 19 points while fellow senior Jonathan Cruz worked a little better on the outside, hitting a pair of 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point effort.
Meanwhile, the Rovers had three players hit in double digits as Jon Wood led the way with 12 while Zane Puhala and Alex Freemer each added 11.
Brockway was able to grab an early lead and hold it for much of the first quarter before an 8-1 run by the Beavers to close the frame allowed them to go up three, 15-12.
Four quick unanswered points to open the second allowed DuBois to push the margin to 19-12 but Brockway was able to answer with six-straight points of its own to get the lead down to one before eventually going to the half down by three, 25-22.
Cruz’s two 3-pointers helped spur a 10-4 run and get the Beavers on track.
Brockway managed one final push but a 7-0 run over the final three minutes put the lead into double digits to close the third.
DuBois then put things in high gear in the fourth, pushing the advantage to 23 points twice before finally ending things at 61-42.
Brockway will now host Kane Wednesday while DuBois will play host to Elk County Catholic Tuesday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.