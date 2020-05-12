Joel Puncheon may not be a household name when it comes to sports at DuBois, but the senior made his presence felt on the volleyball court for the Beavers.
Puncheon, who also played basketball in middle school, played boys volleyball throughout his high school career and took on the role of the Beavers’ full-time setter last season as a junior.
His setting and serving helped DuBois pull out a hard-fought, five-set win against Forest Hills on Senior Night — the final regular home game last spring for a trio of Puncheon’s then senior teammates: Blaise Carney, Damon Olson and Rian Leamer.
DuBois ultimately garnered the No. 2 seed for the District 6-9 Class 2A playoffs but saw its season end in its postseason opener — a home loss to third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle.
Unlike that trio he helped get a Senior Night win a year ago, Puncheon was afforded the opportunity to suit up one final season for the Beavers because of the COVID-19. The coronavirus forced the cancellation of all springs sports in mid-March and closed all schools through the remainder of the academic year.
“I wasn’t okay with it,” said Puncheon of the decision to cancel sports and close schools. “But, it’s necessary, so I understand. I wish i could have played my senior year, but I feel the safety of everyone is better.”
When asked what he liked best about playing sports, Puncheon said, “I love the team aspect of it. There is no ‘I’ in team. I loved beating higher ranked teams in volleyball as the underdogs.”
As for his favorite sport, Puncheon didn’t go with volleyball but instead the sport he played in middle school — basketball.
“I grew up watching it and loved the concept of the sport,” said the Beaver.
Puncheon added, “I’m very proud to be a part of the teams I’ve played with for DuBois.”
Outside of sports and high school, Puncheon has a part-time job at Luigi’s.
The son of Bill and Sarah Puncheon, the Beaver senior has an older brother Andrew and a younger sister Grace.
Puncheon pointed to his father as his role model.
“My father because of how strong he is and his will to do great and help people in life,” said Puncheon.
After graduation, Puncheon plans to attend Triangle Tech to pursue a career as a maintenance electrician.