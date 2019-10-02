BROOKVILLE — Leah McFadden’s goal off a pass from Austyn Burkett 52 seconds into the second 10-minute overtime period lifted visiting DuBois to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Brookville on the football field Tuesday night.
DuBois rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit, getting second-half goals from Lily Zimmerman and Rachel Sickeri. Zimmerman’s goal came off an assist from Felicity Enseki less than four minutes into the half while Sickeri’s goal tied it up with 15:01 left in regulation.
Then in the second OT, McFadden buried a shot, beating the Brookville defense to end the game.
DuBois outshot Brookville, 15-10, with goalkeepers Emily Cherubini and Kara Tilson sharing duties for the win.
Tilson worked a scoreless second half and overtime.
In the first half, Brookville scored first on Leila Heagy’s goal from a Madison McAninch assist at the 30:47 mark. DuBois tied it when Sickeri set up a Burkett goal at the 14:24 mark, but Brookville scored twice in the net five minutes to grab a 3-1 lead.
Rylee Stancliffe scored off a McAninch assist at 13:55 and Laynee Sorbin scored with 9:33 left before halftime.
But that was it for Brookville, which couldn’t hold on to the two-goal lead and dropped to 3-10 overall.
“We did a great job controlling the ball and dictating the play from early on tonight,” said DuBois coach Mike Town. “And, it was nice to see the girls staying a little more patient and calm in the attacking third.
“We’ve struggled finding the net, but they kept plugging away. It was really good to see them being rewarded for the work they’ve been putting in. They have definitely deserved a win like this.
“Being down 3-1 at the half, and scoring three unanswered in the second half and the overtime periods was huge. They played with absolute heart tonight, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of them trusting the process.”
DuBois is scheduled to host Punxsutawney on Thursday, but the Lady Chucks game vs. Brockway on Tuesday was postponed because Punxsy didn’t have enough healthy players to field a team.
Brookville hosts Curwensville on Monday.