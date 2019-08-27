DuBOIS — It’s a far cry from addition by subtraction, but things still seem to be adding up well for the DuBois Area High School girls volleyball team this season.
The two-time defending District 9 Class 3A champs lost a trio of key starters from last year — including Kelli Hoffer, Abby Lecker and Lexi Smith — but still bring back a roster that’s not only talented but also carries a lot of depth.
DuBois has 29 on its roster this season with roughly half dressing for varsity.
“Those girls are certainly going to be missed,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “But there’s a lot of flexibility this year. There’s a handful of kids that can play three or four different positions.
“That’s key because you have to challenge them and keep them on their toes if you want them to continue to improve.”
As it looks, the DuBois lineup may be in motion continually.
Senior Cate Gregory will be the setter in the DuBois offense, while senior Sydney Kaschalk and junior Taylor Smith will share time in the middle with sophomore Leah Colville also seeing some time.
All but Colville were staples in the lineup a year ago at those spots.
Seniors Cayla Donahue and Kaylee Sadowski will be on the outside along with sophomores Bella Gregory and Ashlyn West getting some floor time as well. Donahue and Sadowski were both varsity regulars last seaso.
Seniors Alayna Cornelius and Lexi Forbes will battle for the libero position along with junior Emma Torretti, while seniors Amber Galina, Brynlie Galiczynski and Hannah Ray will vie for action in the back row.
“Overall, I feel really good about the group and where we are heading into the season,” Gustafson said. “There are going to be some battles as far as who starts but, in terms of playing time, they’re all probably going to see a lot the court a lot.
“I feel comfortable, from top to bottom, about putting them out there and not having a lot of reservations.”
DuBois will open the season at the Northern Cambria Tournament on Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brynlie Galiczynski, Amber Galina, Alayna Cornelius, Lexi Forbes, Cayla Donahue, Kaylee Sadowski, Hannah Ray, Sydney Kaschalk, Cate Gregory. Juniors: Emma Torretti, Melina Petrick, Taylor Smith, Lakin Smith. Sophomores: Bella Gregory, Eden Galiczynski, Abby Geist-Salone, Leah Colville, Ashlyn West, Hannah Spinda, Rachel Radaker, Lauren Walker, Kattera Patton. Freshmen: Gabby Gulvas, Jessica Pfaff, Emily Snyder, Kendra Cowan, Maddie Crabtree, Emma Delp, Jocelyn Hallowell.