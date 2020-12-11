DuBOIS — Expectations run high for the DuBois girls basketball program this year, as head coach Keith Kriner welcomes back a veteran squad that played vital roles in the Lady Beavers winning playoff games the last two years to end 24 years of postseason futility.
DuBois didn’t have a senior on last year’s team, meaning Kriner welcomes back every key player on a team that went 13-11 and rallied to beat Bellefonte, 46-43, in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A quarterfinal. The victory marked the second year in a row the Lady Beavers beat Bellefonte in its playoff opener before seeing their season end at the hands of Hollidaysburg once again.
Leading that group of experienced returnees are seniors Abby Guiher, Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith, Saige Weible — all of whom have played at the varsity level since they were freshmen. Smith played just nine games because of an injury last season though.
That group is backed by a solid junior class and a sophomore group that features a couple girls who saw varsity time as freshmen a year ago. Those underclassmen give Kriner something he as lacked in years past — depth he trusts.
That depth could prove key in a year like this where COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc — to the point that Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday afternoon he was shutting down high school sports until Jan. 4, a move that begins on Saturday.
“We have a great senior group back, but we also have a lot of depth behind them this year,” said Kriner. “We’re deep enough that if one goes down — whether because they were around someone who was sick and has to quarantine, are out because of injury or just foul trouble (in games) — whoever comes in we don’t feel like, ‘oh no, what are we going to do.’
“This is our most well-balanced team that we’ve had, and with another year under our belt, I think they are going to come together pretty well. Because of our depth, we’re going to be able to go hard 100% percent of time and not worry about having someone coming out like in past years.
Guiher, Weible and Johnson were the team’s leading scorers a year ago. Guiher and Weible were both Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Second Team All-Star selections.
Guiher led the Lady Beavers in points (280, 11.7 ppg), assists (57) and steals (55) and made 52 3-pointers. Weible shot shot 46.4 percent from the field and finished second on the team in points (224, 9.3 ppg) and rebounds (146, 6.1 rpg). Johnson also averaged 9.3 points per game (214 total points) and led in rebounding (217, 9.4 rpg).
That senior trio is entrenched as starters for this season, with Smith likely coming off the bench as part a three-player rotation inside with Weible and Johnson.
Sophomore Alexas Pfeufer will also start at guard alongside Guiher. As a freshman, Pfeufer emerged as a starter as the season progressed and scored 58 points in 21 games.
As for the fifth starter, another guard position, Kriner said that guard spot was still up for grabs between a couple different returnees. The leading candidates are juniors Isabella Geist-Salone and Allie Snyder, both of whom saw starting time a year ago. Geist-Salone scored 45 points last season, while Snyder had 43.
“We are set with the four starters for sure, but that fifth spot isn’t determined yet because there are several girls who all pretty equal,” said Kriner. “One might be a little quicker, but another might rebound a little better. No one has really stood out and said I’m that player (to start).
“It really doesn’t matter in my eyes who that starter is, but it may in their eyes. But, it shouldn’t because we’re going to rotate girls in and out and it won’t matter. The first one on floor might only play two minutes before we bring someone else in.
“We’re hoping our experience helps us in that regard, and we think it will. This is a good group as far as not having any kind of drama, and Saige and Taylor constantly talk to the girls a lot after practice. We’re trying to do more to get the bench players involved, so I think there is a lot more camaraderie with team than has been in past.”
Other players expected to be on the varsity roster are juniors Brooke Chewning and Abby Geist-Salone and sophomore Madison Rusnica. Kriner said some of the other sophomores and freshmen could also see varsity time as needed.
One change for the Lady Beavers will be their schedule, which saw an overhaul with the northern schools in District 9 forming the Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) Bubble like in the fall.
That means DuBois won’t play St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway or Bradford. Instead, the Lady Beavers have picked up the likes of Warren (twice), Youngsville, Eisenhower, and Mount Union from outside D-9 as well as two games against Curwensville to go along with the other regular southern District 9 teams they play.
Kriner will be assisted by Nicole Gralla, Chris Sheloski, Mark Schindler and Mike Slimmer.
DuBois was scheduled to host Clarion tonight, but the school decided to cancel the game in the wake of Wolf’s decision to shut down sports beginning on Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Guiher, Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith, Saige Weible. Juniors: Brooke Chewning, Abby Geist-Salone, Isabella Geist-Salone, Allie Snyder. Sophomores: Kamryn Fontaine, Abby McCoy, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Alexas Pfeufer, Teegan Runyon, Madison Rusnica, Rylee Werner, Autumn Wilmoth. Freshmen: Lexi Berta, Madi Eckley, Emily Graeca, Lynx Lander, Bree Weible.