DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team opened its season Thursday with a 1418-1026 victory in an air rifle match against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic.
The match had a different look and feel to it from past year’s as all of DuBois’ matches this year are happening virtually — meaning each rifle squad competes at the same time on its home range to limit travel because of COVID-19.
A computerized scoring system is used so both teams can monitor what the other is doing as they shoot in different locations.
DuBois was led by freshman Ella Sprague, who was the overall winner with a score of 291 in her first varsity match.
Senior teammate Alexandria Howard finished second with a 287, while junior Mia Edwards (283) and senior Megan O’Rourke (280) were third and fourth, respectively. O’Rourke’s score was a personal best.
Junior Jeremy Wolfgang rounded out DuBois scoring (Top 5) with a 277, which earned him fifth place overall.
DuBois Central Catholic’s top score came from senior Maddison Hannah (269), with fellow senior Derek Strouse also shooting in the 260s with a 264. Only two other Cardinals competed in the varsity match — juniors Taven Lukehart (250) and Hayes Cooper (243).
“The kids have waited so long to shoot, so we tried to do everything the same to try to keep the same atmosphere (from regular match),” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “We did the national anthem and announced the lineups. We wanted to make it be as much of a ‘match’ as he could even though it felt like a practice (because done virtually).
“I was really pleased with how everyone shot, and it was nice to see Ella do so well in her first match.”
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 276-265.
Beaver Nathan Shaffer shot a personal-best 93 to capture top individual honors. Fellow sophomores Luke Gerg (92) and Zak Marshall (91) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
Candace Andres led DCC with a 90, while Nathan Irwin and Brady Snyder posted an 88 and 87, respectively. Those scores from Andres and Irwin were personal bests. Cardinal garret Porter also shot a personal-best 84 but did not factor into his team’s scoring on the day.
DuBois is back in action Thursday with a tri-match against Bishop Carroll and Somerset.