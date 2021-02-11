DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team put together its best performance of the season score-wise Wednesday night to capture a 1351-1316 victory in a virtual meet against Chestnut Ridge.
DuBois’ Alexandria Howard led all shooters with a 278, while teammate Ella Sprague shot a personal-best 277 for the second-best individual score in the match to help the Beavers improve to 5-1 on the season.
Jeremy Wolfgang and Megan O’Rourke both posted scores of 267, while Mia Edwards rounded out DuBois’ scoring with a 262.
Jett Guyer led Chestnut Ridge with a 271, while Aiden Pittman (266) and Aletta Diehl (264) also broke 260. Gracie Rose and Nolan Bowers completed the Lions scoring with a 258 and 257, respectively.
In junior varsity action, Chestnut Ridge came away with a 268-254 victory led by overall winner Isaac Smith, who shot a 93.
Derek London led DuBois with an 87, while Luke Gerg (94) and Maria Donahue (83) also factored in to the Beavers’ scoring.
DuBois fell to 3-3 in junior varsity matches.
The team is back in action today against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic. The Beavers also picked up a match next Thursday against North Star.