DuBOIS — The DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club played host to a battle of state rifle powers Wednesday, and despite its best effort of the season, host DuBois suffered its first loss of the season to defending state smallbore team champion Everett, 1394-1377.
DuBois, which finished second behind Everett last year in smallbore at states, got a pair of individual personal bests from Keith Fatula (286) and Alexandria Howard (284) — which were the two best scores in the match.
Alex Long and Danielle Baumgartner added scores of 277 and 271, respectively, for DuBois, while Kassie Uplinger rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 259.
Everett was led by the duo of Claudia Sigel (283) and Allison Klavuhn (282), who each shot in the 280s. Travis Kendall (277), Joey Kovach (277) and Deegan Ramsey (275) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
The win was a big one for Everett in the East Division of newly created Allegheny Mountain Rifle Conference. Everett remains undefeated in the East ahead of DuBois, with the division champ advancing to shoot for a conference title at season’s end.
DuBois (3-1) had a pair of shooters — Jeremy Wolfgang (259) and Jordan Uplinger (253) — post personal bests in the varsity match.
In junior varsity action, DuBois came away with a 280-278 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
DuBois top three JV shooters — Cassy Salter (97), Samantah Muth (93) and Andy Getch (90) — all scored personal bests. Teammate Dory Morgan also recorded a her best ever score with an 88 but didn’t factor into the team scoring.
Everett’s top JV shooter was Sam Sheppard with a 94.
“This was a big match in regards to the new league,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “We had our best team score of the year, improving by 15 points from Monday’s win against Forest Hills.
“Everett is a tough team though, and I believe that was their best score of the season as well. We just have to keep improving and turn our attention towards trying to win at states.”
DuBois is back in action today in an air rifle match against DuBois Central Catholic.