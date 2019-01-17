GALLITZEN — The DuBois rifle team ran its record to 5-0 with a 1334-1143 victory against Bishop Carroll at the Gallitzin Sportsman’s Club Wednesday.
DuBois’ winning effort was led by Keith Fatula, who shot a personal best 282. Alex Long followed with a 274, while Alexandria Howard and Courtney Weidow posted a 268 and 257, respectively.
Lucas Knarr rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a personal-best 253.
DuBois’ Kassie Uplinger also recorded a personal-best 251 although she didn’t factor into the team scoring.
As for Bishop Carroll, the Huskies were led by Emily Cunningham’s 249. Kim Ludwig (239), Nick Witham (236), Nathan Sarabaugh (2150 and Gabe Yahner (204) rounded out Carroll’s scoring.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 266-250, to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Megan O’Rourke and Janee Waxler led the DuBois JVs with 89s, while Cassandra Salter had an 88.
Bishop Carroll’s Nick Smith shot an 87, with Ethan Cunningham (86) and Logan Behe (77) rounding out the Huskies’ scoring.
DuBois was originally scheduled to shoot against DuBois central Catholic today, but that match had been moved to Feb. 7. and will be DuBois’ Senior Night.
DuBois’ next match is now set for Jan. 24 at home against Conemaugh Township.
