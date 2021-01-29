DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team swept a virtual tri-match against Bishop Carroll and Somerset Thursday for Senior Night.
DuBois honored its large senior class on a night when several of those seniors helped the team shoot a 1335 to best both Carroll (1236) and Somerset (1141), which were shooting on their home ranges at the same time.
While it was Senior Night, it was sophomore Mia Edwards who wound up stealing the show for DuBois, as she finished as the overall individual winner with a personal best 275.
Junior Jeremy Wolfgang also shot a personal best 272 to finish as the runner-up to his teammate. DuBois freshman Ella Sprague added a 268, while seniors Alexandria Howard (265) and Megan O’Rourke (255) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
DuBois had two other shooters — junior Cassy Salter (255) and senior Zach Shugarts (254) — post personal bests despite not factoring into the team scoring.
“We were happy to get the match in and be able to honor our seniors,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “Mia Edwards had a very nice day shooting for us, and it was nice to see Jeremy Wolfgang step up as well and have a personal best.”
Bishop Carroll was led by Tim Ludwig who had a 260. Gabe Yahner (252) and Nick Smith (250) shot in the 250s for the Huskies, who also got a 240 from Nathan Farabaugh and a 234 by Ethan Cunningham.
Maryssa Nicklow posted a 261 to lead Somerset, with Ryan Zanoni (238), Caitlyn Beachy (226), Matt Shaffer (225) and Lucas Waggle (191) rounding out the Golden Eagles’ scoring.
DuBois also swept the junior varsity match.
Freshman Dominic Vizza led DuBois with an 89, which was the top overall score. Luke Gerg (87) and Derek London (86) also scored for the Beavers.
Zachary Bisick led Somerset with an 88, while Seth Cunningham recorded Carroll’s best score with an 87.
DuBois is scheduled to shoot against Everett and Forest Hills on Wednesday.