DuBOIS — Graduation hit the DuBois rifle team hard last year, leaving the Beavers in a state of rebuild entering what looks to be a a vert different and shortened 2021 season because of COVID-19.
The Beavers lost four of its top shooters — Keith Fatula, Alex Long, Danielle Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger — from a squad that finished as the state runner-up to Everett in both smallbore and air rifle at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Rifle Match.
Everett topped the Beavers by 32 points (2253-2221) in smallbore team event and just 11 points in air rifle (1534-1523).
Fatula, who is now shooing at the Coast Guard Academy, placed fifth individually in smallbore (564) and sixth in air rifle (383). Long captured a silver medal in air rifle (386), while Baumgartner was fourth (384) to give DuBois three shooters in the Top 6 in the air rifle competition.
“This is a rebuilding year for us with losing four very strong seniors from last year,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “Keith Fatula, Alex Long, Danielle Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger were all members of the state team.”
The cupboard isn’t completely base for Pentz though, as she welcomes back a solid group of returnees while welcoming some new talent to the team. However, for DuBois to overcome its losses, those returning veterans will need to take the next step to fill both the leadership and success of the departed shooters.
Chief among those returnees is Alexandria Howard, who is a senior along with Karley Nelson, Megan O’Rourke, Zach Shugarts, Janee Waxler, Ashley Yanulittis.
Howard has part of the varsity lineup since she was a freshman and was part of last year’s state team along with the departed group of seniors. She posted DuBois’ second-best score in smallbore at states (556, 11th place) and was 21st in air rifle (370). She also competed at states as a sophomore.
“This year, we will be looking at senior Alexandria Howard for some big scores,” said Pentz. “Alex has been shooting on the varsity team for three years and her scores are very impressive. Senior Megan O’Rourke and junior Jeremy Wolfgang will be right behind her in the top spots. I am also looking for Janee Waxler, Zachary Shugarts and Zak Roy (junior) to put up some good scores this year also.”
Freshman newcomer Ella Sprague may also find her way into the varsity lineup this season. Sprague has the pedigree to shoot, as her older sister Rachael Sprague was a standout for DuBois and currently shoots for the University of Tennessee at Martin.
“Ella Sprague is showing great progress and shooting some great scores for this being only her first year on the team,” said Pentz. “She has been shooting over the summer, and it really shows in her scores. I look for great things from Ella this year. She remains very calm and focused on her shooting.”
Other returnees who saw varsity action a year ago and will help add depth to the team again are juniors Krista Miller and Dory Morgan and sophomore Mia Edwards.
Like so many things, COVID-19 will still have a major impact on the rifle squad even with sports resuming. First among them is the fact DuBois currently has a very small schedule with some of its league opponents in District 5 an 6 yet to have official return plans in place.
Also, when matches are held, Pentz said they will be held virtually — meaning each team will shoot at their home range simultaneously.
This has been a challenging year with trying to get practice time in,” said Pentz. “COVID-19 has caused so many challenges for our sport. We are shooting all of the matches virtually at our home range. We will not have any shoulder to shoulder matches with the other teams.
“This will create a different environment, which will cause some different challenges. I am hoping we can mentally prepare and shoot our best with this different match set up.
“Most teams have an electronic scoring system that will allow us to post the scores on line as the match is going on. This will allow for the match to be viewed at home by parents and for the other team to see the scores as the match is being fired.”
Pentz said the hopes are that by February, the district and state matches can be held as an in-person, shoulder to shoulder contest like it normally is.
Until then, the Beavers are trying their beat to prepare for what lies ahead in the regular season. Currently, the team’s first match isn’t scheduled to take place until Jan. 21 against DuBois Central Catholic. The Beavers will then travel to Somerset on Jan. 28.
“Right now, we are anxious to get our matches started,” said Pentz. “Our goal is to win our division so that we can compete in the district championship match, then set our sights on winning a state championship.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Alexandria Howard, Karley Nelson, Megan O’Rourke, Zach Shugarts, Janee Waxler, Ashley Yanulittis. Juniors: Maria Donahue, Krista Miller, Dory Morgan, Zak Roy, Cassandra Salter, Jeremy Wolfgang. Sophomores: Mia Edwards, Luke Gerg, Gavin Kaschalk, Zak Marshall, Nathan Shaffer. Freshmen: Tyler Baughman, Ryan Clark, Derek London, Devan London, Jacob Minaya, Julian Roen, Ella Sprague, Dominic Vizza, Corbin Wilonauer.