DuBOIS — The DuBois Rifle team completed its first undefeated season in five years as it sent out its seniors with a 1362-1346 Senior Night victory against Chestnut Ridge Thursday at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club Thursday.
DuBois honored its three seniors — Zach Garman, Lucas Knarr and Courtney Weidow — with Weidow playing a major role in the victory that completed a perfect 9-0 season. The last time DuBois went undefeated was the 2013-14 season.
Weidow posted a personal-best 274 in her final home match to tie for the third-best individual score of the day. She was only bested by teammates Keith Fatula (279) and Alex Long (277).
Alexandria Howard (273) and Danielle Baumgartner (259) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
Garman shot a personal-best 256 in his final home match but did not factor in the team scoring. Jordan Uplinger (247) and Jeremy Wolfgang (242) also shot personal bests on the day.
Chestnut Ridge was led by Faith Keller’s 274, while Kaleb Mickle was on her heels with a 272. Eli Berkey (268), Addisyn McMakin (266) and Chase Barefoot (266) rounded out Ridge’s scoring.
“We’ve had a great year with a great group of kids,” said assistant coach Barb Trump. “This was a great way to end it and send the senior out with a win. Now, we move on to states, and I believe we have the opportunity to come home with the win if we come together and shoot like we have been shooting.”
DuBois pulled out an extremely close junior varsity match, 272-4x to 272-3x, with the deciding factor being DuBois hitting one more center target.
Megan O’Rourke led the DuBois JVs with a 92, while Zack Roy had a 91. Ashley Yanulittis closed out the scoring with an 89.
Emily Folk shot a 92 to lead Ridge.
DuBois is now off until the state championships — a three-day event set to be held at the Everett Rifle Range next weekend. DuBois is scheduled to shoot on the final day, Sunday, Feb. 24.
