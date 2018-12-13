DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team climbed back to the top of the mountain last year, capturing a pair of state titles — the program’s first since the 2014-15 season — while also collecting three other Top 3 finishes at The Pennsylvania State Interscholastic Rifle & International Air Rifle Championships.
DuBois dominated the air rifle competition, claiming both the team and individual state titles in the event. The Beavers bested Conemaugh Township by six points (1530-1524) in the team race, and effort led by state champion Abigail Zeitler and bronze medalist Rachel Sprague, who posted scores of 391 and 388, respectively.
The Beavers (2222) also placed third as a team in the 3P Smallbore event behind Everett (2242) and Township (2239). Sprague captured a bronze medal in smallbore with a 567-13.
Zeitler and Sprague were lost to graduation, along with Ashlee Brady from that state squad. Sprague is the latest DuBois product to move on and shoot at the Division I level at the University of Tennessee-Martin
However, the cupboard is far from bare for Joanne Pentz — an assistant coach since the program’s inception in 2004 who has taken over the reins of the team as its new head coach.
Pentz welcomes back a pair of shooters who placed in the Top 25 individually at states a year ago in juniors Keith Fatula and Alex Long. Fatula placed 11th in both the air rifle and smallbore competitions at states, while Long was 21st in air rifle (372) and 35th in smallbore (532).
Also back is sophomore Alexandria Howard, and alternate for the state squad a year ago, and four other returning letterwinners in seniors Courtney Weidow and Lucas Knarr and juniors Danielle Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger.
“It’s definitely going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year for us,” said Pentz. “We had two kids (Zeitler, Sprague) who placed on our state team graduate along with Ashlee (Brady). But, we do return Keith Fatula and Alex Long who shot at states for us, along with Alexandria Howard was an alternate on our (state) smallbore team.
“We’re looking at those kids to be the ones to push everybody and be the team leaders. We have some other kids back with some experience that we’re hoping will step up, I’m also hoping we have a couple of the new kids coming up that surprise us as well.
“We always work towards having some depth, so we’ll have some experienced kids back every year. With us not having as many matches as we’d like to have, it is a little harder to get kids more head-to-head match situations. This year we do have a couple more teams who are willing to come here to shoot, so we have a few more home matches this year.
“The big thing for us here is we do have the support of our club, and like other sports, we do have some kids who shoot year-round. That makes such a huge difference when you’re talking about a sport that is only two or three months long. If you’re not doing a little bit throughout the year, it’s kind of hard to stay proficient in the sport.”
Fatula looks to line up as the team’s No. 1 shooter this, followed by Howard, Long, Weidow and sophomore Megan O’Rourke.
“Megan O’Rourke did not letter last year, but she has really been practicing over the summer and definitely be one of our rising shooters. Danielle Baumgartner is another. I believe those two can step up and really do well for us along with some of the other letterwinners who have shot quite a bit.”
Other returning members of the team who did not letter a year ago are senior Zach Garman and sophomores Jordan Uplinger, Janee Waxler and Ashley Yanulittis. Pentz believes freshmen Zackary Roy and Jeremy Wolfgang could push that group to see varsity action during the season.
As for team goals, Pentz said those never change from year to year.
“Everyone’s goal is probably to win a state title, and that’s certainly our goal,” she said. “We’d love to go undefeated and defend our title this year. The one thing we preach here is our sport is sport where you don’t have any control over what the other team is doing.
“It’s just you on the line, and you have to do your best with each shot you have. And at the end of the match, whatever you score is, is what your score is. It’s not about the outcome, but the process of each shot and remembering to do the same thing each time.
“Rifle is such a mental sport. If you have a bad shot, you have to put it behind you because you have more after that one. You can’t go back and reshoot it. To do well, you have to stay on task and not get too excited over how well you’re shooting. We always tell our kids not to look at their scores (as they shoot), but that temptation is always there to do that.”
Pentz will be assisted by Barbara Trump, with George Fatula, Brad Long, Jim Trump, Ken Howard and Kristyn Trump all serving as volunteer coaches.
DuBois opens its season at home today against Northern Cambria.
ROSTER
Seniors: Zach Garman, Lucas Knarr, Courtney Weidow. Juniors: Danielle Baumgartner, Keith Fatula, Alex Long, Bryce Micknis, Kassie Uplinger. Sophomores: Kaylee George, Alexandria Howard, Megan O’Rourke, Zachary Shugarts, Janee Waxler, Ashley Yanulittis, Jordan Uplinger. Freshmen: Zach Funair, Colin Micknis, Samantha Muth, Zackary Roy, Cassandra Salter, Jeremy Wolfgang.
