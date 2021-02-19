DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle squad split a tri-match on Wednesday, beating Portage in a tight contest, 1358-1348, and losing an even closer matchup against Conemaugh Township, 1365-1358..
DuBois senior Alexandria Howard was the overall individual winner with a 282, edging out Conemaugh Township’s Haley Fetterman who ha a 281. Madison Litzinger led Portage with a 280, as they were the only shooters to reach that 280-mark or better.
Freshman Ella Sprague recorded a 274 for DuBois’ second-best score, while freshman Mia Edwards had a 269. A pair of new faces rounded out DuBois’ scoring as junior Zak Roy (267) and senior Karley Nelson (266) each posted personal bests to post Top 5 finishes for the first time this season.
Conemaugh Townshiph had two other shotters finish in the 270s in Sierra LaPorta (276) and Ruby Korenoski (275), while Gillian Berloffe and Isaac Boring added a 268 and 265, respectively.
As for Portage, Nate Moore shot a 275 to back Litzinger, while Abby Thrower (267), Erik Castel (263) and Tristen Gressick (263) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.
The Beavers are 7-2 at the varsity level.
DuBois also split the junior varsity match, this time beating Township, 269-268, but falling to Portage, 272-269.
Cassy Salter led DuBois with a 90, besting Derek London’s 90 based on center hits. Dory Morgan had an 89 to close out the Beavers’ scoring.
DuBois’ JV squad is 5-4 on the year.
The Beavers close out their regular season on Monday against North Star. The two scores were scheduled to shot Thursday night, but North Star did not have school because of weather.