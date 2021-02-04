DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team ran its record to 3-0 on the season with a 1324-1260 victory against Forest Hills Wednesday evening.
The Beavers also were suppose to compete against Everett in the virtual match, but Everett didn’t have school Wednesday so the two schools will shoot against each other today.
The battle for the overall individual winner on the day proved to be a tight battle as DuBois’ Alexandria Howard and Forest Hills’ Carlie McGough each shot a 276. However, Howard took home top honors based on X-counts, having a 7-5 advantage in that category.
DuBois’ Mia Edwards was right behind that duo with a 275 and was the only other shooter to break 270 on the day. Ella Sprague and Megan O’Rourke shot 266 and 265, respectively, while Cassy Salter had a 242 to round out DuBois’ scoring.
After McGough, Forest Hills got a 254 from Nathan Croyle, while Luke Dierling had a 248. Bryce Conner and Alek Hupkovich each shot a 241 to round the scoring for the Rangers.
Forest Hills won the junior varsity match, 275-256, as the Beavers moved ups some of its usual JV shooters to field a full varsity team on the day. The loss was DuBois’ first of the season at the JV level.
Nathan Shaffer shot a personal-best 87 to lead DuBois (3-1). Julian Roen (85) and Zak Marshall(84) also scored for the Beavers. Marshall’s score was a personal best.
Forest Hills’ Connor Wysocki was the overall JV winner with a 94.
After hosting Everett today, DuBois has a pair of matches next week against Chestnut Ridge (Wednesday) and DuBois Central Catholic (Thursday).