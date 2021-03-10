EVERETT — The DuBois rifle team close out its season over the weekend with a strong showing at the 2021 PA Rifle State Championship Match, which was a shoulder-to-shoulder event held in Everett after all the squad’s matches were shot virtually during the regular season.
DuBois captured a pair of Top 3 finishes as a team at states, finishing second in the smallbore competition and third in air rifle.
Conemaugh Township beat DuBois by 15 points (2209-2194) for the smallbore crown, while host Everett won the air rifle team title with a score of 1515. The Warriors bested runner-up North Star (1505) by 10 points, with DuBois finishing right on the Cougars heels in third at 1504.
“Getting ready for the match, I knew we had lost to Everett and Conemaugh during the regular season in smallbore, so I knew we would have to have a really good day to beat them,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “We were the last team to shoot on Sunday. So heading into our relay, Conemaugh was in the lead with North Star in second and Everett in third place.
“But, their scores were lower than I had anticipated, so I knew we could win the match. But, we fell just a little short.”
Individually, senior Alexandria Howard powered DuBois with Top 8 finishes in both competitions.
She placed sixth overall in the smallbore event with a 561, just five points out third place. Howard was 11th last year at states.
Sophomore teammate Mia Edwards (551-13 centers, 14th place) and freshman Ella Sprague (549, 18th place) each collected Top 20 finishes in smallbore, while junior Jeremy Wolfgang was 29th with a 533-7.
Franklin’s Lily Cicatella and North’s Nicole Rininger both shot 572s to top the field. However, Cicatella edged out Rininger for the gold medal based on the center shot tiebreaker, which Cicatella won 20-18.
In air rifle, Howard posted a 381-14 to place seventh overall, with Sprague not far behind in ninth with a 379-12. Howard’s finish was a big leap from her 21st-place spot a year ago.
Edwards gave DuBois a third Top 15 finish as she recorded a 376-13 to come in 12th. Wolfgang rounded out the Beavers’ air rifle scoring with a 368-9 to finish 22nd.
“They all did very well and all had to overcome so much this year,” said Pentz. “The season was paused in December just when we were about to start our matches. Then we had about a week of practice before all of our matches were held in a three-week period.
“Some of them missed practice due to being quarantined due to exposure to other students at school. They had to get use to having to shoot with masks on. Plus, all of our matches were held in our own range with no other competitors.
“They were all so happy to be able to hold the State Championship match at another range with other teams. I was so proud of how well they all did. They all stepped up to the pressure of this match and shot their best.
“They all struggled at times during the match, but they did not give up. They did everything that we had been asking of them all year.
“Alex (Howard) was the only returning state team member. This was her fourth time to shoot this match, but she still felt the pressure. This was her last high school match, and she put pressure on herself to lead the team, which she did. She our highest core in smallbore and in air rifle.
“Alex has had a great high school career at DuBois, and we will certainly miss her. But, we will have Jeremy, Mia and Ella returning next year, and they will have the experience of this match to build upon for next year.”
Kutztown’s Emma Rode won the air rifle state title for the second straight year with a 391, with Cranberry’s Hayden Bell (389) and Everett’s Joey Kovatch (388) placing second and third, respectively.
Cicatella finished fifth in air rifle.
DuBois Central Catholic also competed in air rifle portion of the state meet and finished seventh as as a team with a 1284.
Madison Hannah shot a 351 to place 32nd to lead DCC.
Taven Lukehart (326, 36th place), Brady Snyder (3-4, 37th) and Hayes Cooper (303, 38th) also competed for the Cardinal.