DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team collected its third win in four days this week on Thursday, besting visiting Bishop Carroll, 1368-1256, at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club.
DuBois’ Keith Fatula posted the best individual score with a 284. Teammates Alexandria Howard and Danielle Baumgartner added scores of 276 and 272, respectively, while Along had a 268. Megan O’Rourke shot a personal best 268 to close out the Beavers’ scoring.
Beavers Jeremy Wolfgang (264) and Zak Roy (259) reach recorded personal bests while not factoring in the team scoring for DuBois, which is 8-1.
Nick Smith led Bishop Carroll with a 260 as the Huskies posted the best team score in the program’s short history. Nick Withan added a 254, with Tim Ludwig (251), Gabe Yahner (246) and Nathan Farabaugh (245) rounding out the scoring for Carroll.
“It was a big week for us and nice to see them get three wins,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “I think they were a little tired today, and it doesn’t take much in this sport to throw you off. But, we got the win.”
DuBois also won the JV match, 290-261, to stay undefeated on the season at 9-0.
Mia Edwards shot a personal best 98 to spearhead that winning effort. Cassy Salter added a 97, while Samantha Muth had a 95. Teammates Zachary Shugarts (92) and Zach Funair (88) each had personal bests in the JV match.
The wins also wrapped up DuBois’ league schedule for the year. The Beavers close out the regular season Thursday when they host DuBois Central Catholic for an air rifle match on Senior Night.