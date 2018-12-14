DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team opened its season with a 1312-1155 victory against Northern Cambria Thursday at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club.
Keith Fatula led the DuBois victory with a match-best score of 276. Teammate Alex Long was right behind him with a 274. Alexandria Howard also bested Northern Cambria’s best shooter (Colt Kasecky 254) with a 264.
Courtney Weidow (251) and Danielle Baumgartner (247) rounded out the DuBois scoring on the day.
Northern Cambria other top four scorers were Taylor Lefferts (246), Joshua Fetzer (234), Brianna Smith (231) and Caleb Jones (190).
DuBois had four varsity shooters who didn’t factor in the team score post personal bests on the day in Kassie Uplinger (246), Megan O’Rourke (240), Zach Garman (211) and Jordan Uplinger (207). The varsity match was the first for Jordan Uplinger, a sophomore.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 269-265, against a game Colts lineup that featured all first-year shooters.
Jeremy Wolfgang shot a 94 to lead the DuBois JVs, with Janee Waxler (88) and Cassandra Salter (87) rounding out the Beavers’ scoring. Ashley Yanulittis posted a personal-best 85 in the JV match.
DuBois returns to action Tuesday against the Colts, with the teams shooting in Northern Cambria this time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.