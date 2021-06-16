REYNOLDSVILLE — The DuBois Rockets overcame a slow start Tuesday to roll past the Sykesville Senators, 15-5, in a game that went the distance in Reynoldsville.
The Rockets (10-1) opened the scoring with a run in the first when leadoff man Garrett Brown drew a walks, stole second and third and scored on a groundout by Sean Sleigh.
However, the host Senators (3-6) answered right back in the bottom of the inning after Devon Walker started a two-out rally with a single. Jake Felix followed with a walk of Rockets starter Jake Sorbera before Shane Price blasted a three-run homer to left to put Sykesville up 3-1.
It was all Rockets from there though, as they seized control of the game with a six-run second before scoring four more runs in the the fourth.
Sykesville managed to avoid a mercy-rule loss but eventually fell by double digits after DuBois scored once in the sixth on a solo home by Chris Calliari and three more times in the seventh to set the final.
All told, the Rockets pounded out 16 hits, including three home runs, while getting a strong relief performance from Morgan Bell, who got the win after allowing one unearned run on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out six and walked none.
Calliari, Brown and Dan Stauffer led the Rockets’ offense.
Calliari went 4-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, while Stauffer was 3-for-5 with a double, homer and five RBIs. Brown fueled it all from the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-3 with four runs and six stolen bases.
The Rockets’ decisive top of the second was started by the bottom of the order though, as Luke Salvo and Brett Beith hit back-to-back singles with one out.
Brown made it three in a row with a base hit of his own to center to plate Salvo. Thayne Morgan then scored Beith on a groundout before Brown came home on a balk call on Sykesville starter Grant Ognen.
Stauffer kept the inning going with an infield single before Sleigh reached on an error that could have ended the inning. Calliari made the Senators pay for the miscue as he deposited an Ognen pitch over the fence in left-center to punctuate the inning and make it a 7-3 game.
Sykesville got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Sorbera struggled to find the strike zone.
Curvin Goheen led off with a single, but after Sorbera retired the next two batters, he hit Brandon Sickeri before walking Brandon Walker and Devon Walker, with the later free pass forcing home Goheen to make it 7-4.
Sorbera shut down the Senators there though, striking out Jake Felix looking to leave the bases loaded.
The third inning proved to be a quiet inning for both teams before the Rockets got to Ognen and reliever Isaac Knarr for four more runs in the fourth.
Brown and Morgan led off the frame with singles and each scored on a Stauffer double to right-center. Knarr came on two batters later and was greeted by a single from Calliari to load the bases.
Josh Sorbera then plated Stauffer with a single of his own, while Calliari later came home on a Salvo groundout to put the Rockets up 11-4. Sykesville finally got out of the jam when Tylor Herzing made a nice diving catch in right field on a ball hit by Beith for the final out.
Sykesville scored its final run in the fifth against Bell.
Felix led off with a single before Price hit a grounder to third. However, Stauffer’s throw to second was off the mark, putting runners on the corners. Pinch-hitter Zach Spellen plated Felix two batters later with a single to center.
DuBois got back on the board in the sixth when Calliari led off with his second homer of the game, then scored three more runs in the seventh when Stauffer belted a three-run homer after Brown singled and Morgan was hit by a pitch.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Rockets are back in action Thursday in Curwensville against Kuntz Motors, while the Senators host Brookville today.
DuBOIS ROCKETS 15, SYKESVILLE 5
Score by Innings
DuBois 160 401 3 — 15
Sykesville 310 010 0 — 5
DuBois—15
Garrett Brown ss 3431, Thayne Morgan rf 3211, Dan Stauffer 3b 5335, Sean Sleigh dh-1b 3101, Jake Sorbera p 0000, Chris Calliari lf 4344, Josh Sorbera 2b 5021, Morgan Bell 1b-p 5010, Luke Salvo c 4111, Gabe Bembenic ph 1000, Brett Beith cf 4110. Totals: 37-15-16-14.
Sykesville—5
Brandon Sickeri cf 3010, Brandon Walker lf 3000, Devon Walker 2b 3111, Jake Felix ss 3210, Shane Price 3b 3113, Jordan Frano c-p 2000, Ryan Walker 1b 1000, Zach Spellen 1011, Curvin Goheen dh 3110, Grant Ognen p 0000, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Alex Colbey rf 0000, Tyler Herzing rf-eh-c 3000, Jake Mowrey eh-p 2000, Branin Anderson ph 1000. Totals: 28-5-6-5.
Errors: DuBois 1, Sykesvill 2. LOB: DuBois 8, Sykesville 8. 2B: Stauffer. HR: Stauffer, Calliari 2; Price. HBP: Brown (by Knarr), Morgan (by Mowrey), Sleigh (by Ognen); Sicheri (by Sorbera). SB: Brown 6, Morgan.
Pitching
DuBois: Jake Sorbera-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Morgan Bell-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Sykesville: Grant Ognen-3+ IP, 8 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Isaac Knarr-3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Jake Mowrey-1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Jordan Frano-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Ognen.