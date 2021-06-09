DuBOIS — The DuBois Rockets bounced back from suffering their first loss of the season on Friday to the league’s newest team, the DuBois Lumberjacks, by handing the Rossiter Miners their first setback, 5-1, Tuesday at Showers Field.
Rossiter (2-1) actually outhit DuBois, 8-6, but the Rockets used their speed on the bases, some timely hitting and strong defense behind starter Morgan Bell to come away with the win.
The Rockets (5-1) played flawlessly behind Bell, turning two double plays in the process, as the righty went the distance. He allowed one earned run on those eight hits while striking out four and walking one.
Offensively, leadoff hitter Thayne Morgan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and a run scored, but it was the bottom half of the Rocket lineup that did most of the damage. The trio of Chris Calliari, Josh Sorbera and Luke Salvo combined to score four runs but had just two hits among them.
Bell worked around a one-out single by Pete Meterko in the first before his offense got him an early lead in the bottom half, although it could have been a bigger inning.
Morgan led off with a single and promptly stole second. Twin brother Zane followed with a walk before they pulled off a double steal. Dan Stauffer then walked to load the bases for Sean Sleigh, who hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Thayne Morgan.
Cory Lehman then hit a ball to short, where Meterko caught Zane Morgan, who tagged on the previous play, off third. The Miners got Morgan in a rundown and he was eventually tagged out as Stauffer reached third. Rossiter then got out of the inning as starter Ty Ryen struck out Calliari to end the inning.
The Miners tried to answer back in the second, getting two-out singles from Alex Phillips and Cory Geer to put runners on the corners. Bell stopped the rally there though, getting Zeke Bennett hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
DuBois then doubled its lead in the bottom of the second as a pair of errors after Luke Salvo drew a leadoff walk allowed the Rocket to score to make it 2-0.
DuBois could have had more in the inning, as they had runners at second and third after the second error with Stauffer at the plate, but Thayne Morgan’s attempted straight steal of home ended in a rundown for the final out.
Ryen worked around a one-out double by Sleigh in the third, which proved to be his final inning of work.
DuBois greeted reliever Phillips in the fourth by scoring a run when Sorbera was hit to lead off the inning, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Thayne Morgan to make it 3-0.
The Rockets then flashed some leather in the fifth to turn a double play after Phillips had lead off the frame with a single. Joey DiPietro followed with a hard shot up the middle that deflected off Bell’s glove. Second baseman Sleigh made a diving stop behind the second base bag, then got the ball to shortstop Sorbera who completed the 1-4-6-3 double play.
Rossiter finally cracked Bell in the sixth.
Isaac London smacked a one-out single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Isaac Stouffer to cut the Rockets’ lead to 3-1.
DuBois answered right back though and got Bell two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Calliari led off with a double to deep center. After a groundout, Salvo smacked a double of his own to right-center to bring home Calliari. Thayne Morgan then came through again two batters later, as he smacked a two-out single to center to score courtesy runner Gabe Bembenic to make it 5-1.
Rossiter didn’t go quietly though, as Matt Gourley and Phillips hit back-to-back singles to open the seventh. Phillips was 3-for-3 in the game.
The Miners never got a runner to third though, thanks to a couple nice defense plays by the Rockets to end the game. The first came when Sorbera bobbled a ball hit by DiPietro but kept his head and still managed to throw to third for the first out of the inning.
Bennett then popped up a but, which Bell hustled into to catch before throwing to first to double-off DiPietro to end the game.
Both teams play again Thursday. The Rockets host the Brookville Grays, while the Miners welcome Sykesville.
DuBOIS ROCKETS 5,
ROSSITER 1
Score by Innings
Rossiter 000 001 0 — 1
DuBois 110 102 x — 5
Rossiter—1
Addison Neal c 2000, Isaac London 2b 3110, Pete Meterko ss 3010, Isaac Stouffer 3b 3011, Tyler Richardson lf 3000, Matt Gourley dh 3010, Ty Limerick pr 0000, Ty Ryen p 0000, Dylan Kachmar rf 0000, Brody Stouffer rf 0000, Alex Phillips rf-p 3030, Cory Geer 1b 1010, Joey DiPietro 1b 2000, Zeke Bennett cf 3000. Totals: 26-1-8-1.
DuBois—5
Thayne Morgan cf 4132, Zane Morgan dh 3000, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 0000, Dan Stauffer 3b 1000, Sean Sleigh 2b 2011, Cory Lehman rf 3000, Chris Calliari lf 3110, Josh Sorbera ss 2100, Luke Salvo c 2211, Morgan Bell p 3000. Totals: 23-5-6-4.
Errors: Rossiter 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Rossiter 5, DuBois 6. DP: Rossiter 0, DuBois 2. 2B: Sleigh, Calliari. SB: Neal; T. Morgan 3, Z. Morgan, Stauffer, Sorbera. CS: Neal (by Salvo); T. Morgan (by Neal). HBP: Sorbera (by Phillips).
Pitching
Rossiter: Ty Ryen-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Alex Phillips-3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Morgan Bell-7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Ryen.