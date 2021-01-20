DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team held an early-season Senior Night Tuesday against Clearfield, and all four Lady Beavers honored prior to the game — Abby Guiher, Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith and Saige Weible — enjoyed strong games in a 63-27 rout of the Lady Bison.
The quartet started and helped DuBois race out to a 14-0 lead before Clearfield scored its first points in the closing moments of the first quarter. The Lady Beavers experienced a small lull to start the second quarter, as Clearfield scored the first five points to cut its deficit to single digits at 16-7.
It was all DuBois (2-1) from there, though, as the Lady Beavers outscored Clearfield 17-3 in the final six minutes of the half to take a commanding 33-10 advantage into halftime.
DuBois carried that momentum over into the third quarter, where it scored the 12 points to put the mercy-rule clock (30-point lead in second half) into effect on its way to the 36-point victory.
Weible led all scorers with 13 points, while Johnson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Guiher had nine points, while Smith chipped in two points and 10 rebounds. Allie Snyder and Alexas Pfeufer added eight and seven points, respectively.
“It was nice to get a win on Senior Night, and I thought all the seniors played well,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “They played hard and inspired. They have been driving this team for three years now, and the team looks to them for leadership and they provide it. I’m happy with how it (Senior Night) turned out.
“They (Clearfield) are down a little this year, but our execution was there. We’ve been really trying to focus on game plans and what we want to. I think the girls have responded to that very well. We’ve only played three games, but we’re starting to gel and understand what our responsibilities are.”
Pfeufer opened the scoring on a putback 1:31 into the game before DuBois’ seniors took over in the opening eight minutes.
Johnson scored six in the first quarter, while Guiher and Weible each had four to help DuBois jump out to its 16-2 lead after one. Clearfield’s lone points came on a basket by Riley Ryen with 17 seconds left in the quarter.
Lady Bison Megan Durandetta then hit a quick 3-pointer to start the second, while teammate Emma Hipps added a hoop to make it 16-7 just over a minute.
Guiher promptly righted the ship for DuBois with a 3-pointer of her own. That jump-started the Lady Beavers strong push to end the half that saw then build a 23-point halftime lead (33-10).
Pfeufer hit a trey during that run, while Johnson and Weible each made back-to-back hoops inside in the final three minutes to finish off the spurt.
DuBois picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, as Madison Rusnica scored just 31 seconds in. Weible added a basket before Rusnica went 2-for-2 at the foul line. Weible then scored again just before the 6-minute mark to put DuBois up 41-10 and start the mercy-rule clock.
The Lady Beavers weren’t done scoring though, as Johnson and Isabella Geist-Salone added baskets to push DuBois’ lead to 35 points (45-10). Geist-Salone’s hoop capped a 29-3 DuBois run that stretched back to the early part of the second quarter.
Kriner started to go to his bench more at that point, and Clearfield put together a 10-0 run of its own against those reserves to cut the lead back down to 25 points (45-20) late in the third. Durandetta hit a trey to start that run, while Hipps capped it by making three free throws after being fouled shooting from behind the arc.
Snyder put an end to Clearfield’s run when she scored with seven second left in the quarter.
Snyder went on to score six of her eight points in the fourth to help DuBois finish off its big Senior Night Victory.
DuBois travels to Mount Union on Thursday, then makes a trip to Oil City on Saturday.
DuBOIS 63, CLEARFIELD 27
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 2 8 10 7 — 27
DuBois 16 17 14 16 — 63
Clearfield—27
Riley Ryen 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 1 3-4 5, Emma Hipps 1 6-7 8, Paige Rhine 1 0-0 2, Megan Durandetta 2 0-0 6, Alaina Fedder 1 0-0 2, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 9-11 27.
DuBois—63
Abby Guiher 3 1-2 9, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 7, Saige Weible 6 1-2 13, Olivia Johnson 6 0-0 12, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Allie Snyder 3 2-2 8, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Madison Rusnica 1 2-2 4, Brooke Chewning 2 0-0 4, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-8 63.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 2 (Durandetta), DuBois 3 (Guiher 2, Pfeufer).