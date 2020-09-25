DuBOIS — DuBois honored its three seniors in a big way Thursday night, as the trio combined for five goals and four assists in an 8-1 rout of visiting Clarion-Limestone.
Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren and Hunter Beers were all honored in a pre-game ceremony before leading the Beavers to their first victory of the season on Senior Night.
Kalgren led the way with a hat-trick while chipping in an asset, while Graeca had four assists and found the back of the net once and Beers added a second-half goal after moving up from his normal defensive position.
“The way the year has gone, we weren’t sure if we would get in a season, let alone make it this far,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “We wanted to have our Senior Night early and it was a perfect night to do.”
“Everybody played up above their level today, so that’s what we were looking for out of these guys.”
DuBois got off to a strong start, dominating the possession and scoring chances in the first 20-plus minutes, but had nothing to show for it, as the game remained scoreless into the 27th minute.
That is when Kalgren battled past a Lions defender down the left side, making his way to the end line inside the 18-yard box before delivering a low cross into the middle of the box.
Kalgren’s cross found a wide open Ethan Wineberg just outside of the 6-yard box, as Wineberg fired a shot into the back of the net at the near post for the game’s first goal at the 26:26 mark of the first half.
The Beavers had plenty of scoring opportunities prior to that, but each shot was either just off the mark or turned away by C-L goalkeeper Tyler Bingham.
Graeca connected a through ball to Kalgren in the third minute, as he put a well-struck shot on goal, but Bingham was able to tip the ball just wide of the left post.
While DuBois controlled most of the offensive possession in the early going, the Lions were not without scoring chances, as their best came in the 8th minute of a corner kick.
Nate Megnin sent the corner into the box, as the sweeping cross found Donnie Cunningham at the far post, as the senior headed the ball towards goal, but his shot drifted just wide of the right post.
The Beavers continued to put the pressure on, led by Graeca, who had a shot turned away in the 11th minute off a steal as he then sent a cross to Joe Caltagrone just 30 seconds later, but the shot went wide of the post.
Graeca and Kalgren were at the center of a handful more scoring opportunities over the next several minutes before Kalgren eventually set up Wineberg to break the ice.
“Coming off of tough losses to Hollidaysburg and Altoona last week, I was a little worried about where our team was going to be mentally tonight, but the seniors really picked it up and got everybody playing better and kept the intensity up the whole game,” Erickson said.
Just under five minutes after the opening goal, Bingham was called for a hand ball outside the box after crossing the line at the top of the 18-yard box on a punt, giving DuBois a direct kick just outside of the box.
Graeca and Kalgren both set up over the ball, as Graeca faked a kick before Kalgren hit a well-struck shot around the Lions’ defensive wall and into the back of the net towards the far post to double the lead.
Wineberg doubled up 1:18 later, as he made a run into the box and chipped a shot over Bingham, who had charged off his line on the play, to make it a three-goal lead with 7:03 remaining in the first half.
In the 37th minute, Graeca sent a low cross into the box, which found its way all the way across to Thai Tran, as the freshman sent a ball from outside of the box into the upper 90 at the far post to push the lead to 4-0 heading into the half.
The teams traded scoring chances early in the first half, before the home side built on the lead in the 52nd minute.
Graeca had a shot turned away by Bingham, but tracked down the rebound and found Kalgren out front who converted an open look for his second goal of the night.
The seniors connected again just over nine minutes later, as Graeca sent a long through ball into the box, which Kalgren chased down and chipped around a charging Bingham before tapping it into an open net to complete his hat-trick just 24 seconds past the midway point of the second half.
Beers got on the score sheet in the 72nd minute as he took in a low cross from Graeca in the middle of the box before firing a shot into the back of the net off of Bingham to make it a 7-0 game.
Graeca then got on the board himself 1:35 later as he chased down a through ball from Greyson Hanzley before driving a shot into the net to cap the big night for the DuBois senior trio.
“Everybody always wants their seniors to get a goal in on Senior Night, it took them a little longer than expected, but they were all three able to do it,” Erickson said.
Beau Verdill broke up the shutout with 5:08 remaining in the game, as he drove a low shot from just outside the box inside the left post to get the Lions on the board.
DuBois (1-3) is back in action Oct. 3 at Clearfield.
DuBOIS 8,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 1
Score By Halves
C-L 0 1 — 1
DuBois 4 4 — 8
First Half
D—Ethan Wineberg (Justin Kalgern assist), 26:46
D—Justin Kalgren (free kick), 31:39
D—Ethan Wineberg, 32:57
D—Thai Tran (Nick Graeca assist), 36:59
Second Half
D—Justin Kalgren (Nick Graeca assist), 51:12
D—Justin Kalgren (Nick Graeca assist), 60:24
D—Hunter Beers (Nick Graeca assist), 71:10
D—Nick Graeca (Greyson Hanzley assist), 72:45
CL—Beau Verdill, 74:52
Statistics
Shots: Clarion-Limestone 18, DuBois 31. Saves: Clarion-Limestone 9 (Tyler Bingham), DuBois 8 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: Clarion-Limestone 6, DuBois 6.