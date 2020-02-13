PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois wrestling team made quick work of host Punxsutawney Wednesday night to end its regular season, rolling to a 66-6 victory that took just over 20 minutes to complete.
There were just five bouts wrestled on the mat, with DuBois winning all five while also receiving seven forfeits in the rout that will be forever part of DuBois history thanks to a Ed Scott’s nine-second pin of Punxsy Vincenzo Scott.
With the fall, Ed Scott became DuBois’ all-time wins leader (141) while also setting a new District 9 record for career pins with 95.
Fellow seniors Alex O’Harah and Gauge Gulvas joined Scott in recording falls, while teammates Gage Sonnie (106), Brendan Orr (113), Kam Stevenson (120), Cadin Delaney (126), Chandler Ho (138), Austin Mitchell (145) and Ryan White (171) all received forfeits.
DuBois’ final two victories were a pair of 5-0 decisions won by Trenton Donahue and Garrett Starr at 132 and 182, respectively.
“We definitely had a couple bouts there that were competitive, so it was nice to see that,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “We’re looking forward to districts now. That’s what these guys have been practicing for all year. We’re just going to take in one match at a time and try to move forward.”
Punxsy got its lone win of the night in the opening bout as Garrett Eddy received a forfeit at 195. After no match at 220, O’Harah needed just 23 seconds to pin Hunter Harris at heavyweight to even things at 6-6.
DuBois then got four straight forfeit wins from 106-126 to quickly grab a 30-6 advantage.
Donahue then hit the mat against Punxsy freshman Brady Smith, who gave the Beaver all he could handle.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Donahue grabbed the lead in the second when he turned Smith for three backpoints from the top position with 37 seconds on the clock.
Donahue rode out the Chuck, then tacked on a reversal early in the third to seal the 5-0 victory as he again rode out Smith — this time to end the match.
Ho and Mitchell followed with forfeits wins before Scott decked the Punxsy Scott at 152. Gulvas made it two pins in a row for the Beavers at 160. he took down Grant Miller midway through the first period, then recorded the fall with 10 seconds left in period to make it 57-6.
After White got his hand raised at 170, Starr closed out the overall victory with his 5-0 triumph against Josh Miller.
Starr opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and took the 2-0 lead into the second, where he tacked on an escape. Trailing 3-0, Miller chose neutral in the third, and it was Starr who came up with a takedown with 31 seconds remaining to put away the win.
DuBois, which ended its season with a 9-2, record is now off until the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships next weekend (Feb. 21-22) at Clearfield Area High School.
“It’s go time next week,” said Scott. “It doesn’t matter the number of forfeits you’ve gotten or if you’ve been wrestling a lot lately. We need to be ready to go next week.
“I think everybody knows that, and their goal is to move on to regionals. Then at regionals, you want to see what you can put together there and try to make it to states.”