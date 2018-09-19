KANE — The DuBois boys cross country team topped DuBois Central Catholic, Kane and St. Marys to go 3-0 at a meet held at Kane Tuesday.
DuBois defeated DuBois Central Catholic 21-40, Kane 24-31 and St. Marys 18-43.
The Beavers were led by McKellen “Mack” Jamarillo, who posted the second-best time overall at 18:30 in his first race with the team this season. Jamarillo is a transfer from Danville.
AC Deemer finished in fourth overall at 18:54, while Kaleb Stevens finished fifth and posted DuBois’ third best time of the meet at 19:11.
Gauge Gulvas (19:46) and Ryan Gildersleeve (20:05) rounded out the top five finishers for DuBois.
DuBois Central Catholic was led by Jonathan Ritsick, who finished with a time of 18:50 — the third best time among all runners at the meet.
JP Piccirillo (19:37) and Grant Norman (20:33) rounded out the top-three times for the Cardinals.
St. Marys earned their top time from Taylor Belsole at 19:18, while Baird Bankovic posted a 20:01 and Gregory Tettis finished with at time of 20:34.
Kane’s John Wolfe posted the top time of the meet, finishing in first place at 17:52.
On the girls side, DuBois topped Kane 15-50 by forfeit and DCC 16-46, but was defeated 17-38 by St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch were led by Megan Quesenberry with a time of 21:18 to lead all girl runners at the meet.
St. Marys’ Tessa Grotzinger posted the second best time among the girls competitors at 21:30.
Lucy Anthony rounded out the top three for the Lady Dutch, finishing with a time of 21:58.
DuBois’ top performer on the girls side was Abby Dressler, who finished at 22:26, while teammates Emalee Horner (22:26) and Kyra Hoover (23:34) rounded out the top performers for the Lady Beavers.
Emily Williams finished at 23:43 to post the top time for the Lady Cardinals, while JoAnn Case finished at 28:45 and Maddy Miscavish posted a time of 28:56.
In other cross country action Tuesday, Brockway and Ridgway traveled to St. Marys for a meet with Elk County Catholic.
On the boys side, the Crusaders recored the top three times of the meet, as Ben Hoffman (18:11), Isaac Wortman (19:01) and Jacob Carnovale (19:02) went 1-2-3 overall for ECC.
Joe Wolfe finished at 19:49 for the Crusaders with the fifth best time overall.
Linkin Nichols led Brockway with the fourth best overall time of the day at 19:22.
Micah Williamson (20:04), Tanner Pearce (21:00) and Noah Bash (21:05) were other top runners for the Rovers at the meet.
The Elkers were led by Tyler Annis with a time of 26:00.
On the girls side, Brockway’s Alexis Dubay posted the fastest time of the day at 23:05.
The Lady Rovers also earned top times from Sydney Manno (26:34), Emily Calliari (27:40) and Kayley Benden (29:53).
Elk County Catholic was led on the girls side by Chelsea Hunt, who finished with a time of 24:45.
Adria Magnusson led the Lady Elkers with a time of 24:01, while Gwen Waddell finished at 27:19 and Makailla Carnessoli posted a time of 27:25.
