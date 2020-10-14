DuBOIS — The DuBois Cross country teams swept a tri-meet with DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway in their final home meet of the season Tuesday afternoon.
Both DuBois teams moved to 11-1 on the season with their pair of wins, as the Lady Beavers picked up a pair of 15-50 wins on the day.
DuBois Central Catholic earned a 15-50 win over Brockway as well, as the Lady Rovers did not have the minimum five runners to score.
On the boys side, DuBois defeated Brockway 15-49 while topping DCC 18-45, as the Cardinals edged Brockway 25-30.
The boys and girls races were run together, as the girls side saw the Lady Beavers sweep the top-eight finishers, led by a first-place finish from Morgan Roemer at 21:19, who crossed the line 14th overall.
DuBois’ Julia Wirths followed with a 22:14 to finish second, as Sidney Beers (23:51), Morgan King (24:06) and Delaney Yarus (24:18) rounded out the top-five.
Anna Wingard (24:29), Gabby Horner (24:50) and Morgan Allman (24:53) finished off the top-eight sweep for the Lady Beavers.
Rounding out the top-10 on the girls side were DCC’s Beth Williams with a time of 26:18 and DuBois’ Michaela Albers at 26:39.
Eva Bloom posted the Lady Cardinals next-best time at 28:37 to take 14th.
Brockway’s girls squad was led by the trio of Madelyn Schmader (26:52), Sydney Manno (26:58) and Emily Calliari (28:12), who finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.
On the boys side, the Beavers had seven runners record top-10 times, as the hosts had seven of the top-eight finishers on the day.
AC Deemer posted the best time of the day at 18:17 to finish first, followed by teammate Ryan White at 18:36.
Finishing third was DuBois Central Catholic’s JP Piccirillo at 18:56, as the DuBois duo of Joey Foradora (19:05) and McKellen Jaramillo (19:08) rounded out the top-five in fourth and fifth, respectively.
DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus and Ryan Gildersleeve followed closely behind with times of 19:14 and 19:17 to take sixth and seventh, respectively.
Brockway was led by an eighth place finish from Micah Williamson, who crossed the line at 19:30, while teammate Landon Schmader finished just outside of the top-10 in 11th with a time of 20:20.
Rudy Williams posted a 19:42 to finish ninth for the host Beavers, while DCC’s Brendan Paisley rounded out the top-10 with a time of 19:53.
All three teams wrap up their respective regular seasons Oct. 20, as DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic visit Punxsutawney while Brockway travels to Brookville.
In the junior high meet, Brockway topped DuBois 15-45 on both the boys and girls side.
On the boys side, Jaedidan Manno led the Rovers with a first-place finish, crossing the line in 13:49, while DuBois’ Jay Parekh took second, 10 seconds back, at 13:59.
The Brockway girls team was led by Zoe Puhala, who posted the fourth-best overall time of the day at 14:07 to win the girls race.