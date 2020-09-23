BROCKWAY — The DuBois Cross Country team continued its strong season as it swept a tri-meet with DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway Tuesday afternoon.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers moved to 5-0 on the year by picking up 15-50 wins over both DCC and the host Lady Rovers.
DuBois Central Catholic also picked up a 15-50 win over Brockway on the girls side, as the host Rovers did not have five runners on either the girls or boys side, the minimum to post a score.
For the boys team, it also picked up a pair of 15-50 victories over both the Rovers and Cardinals to move to 4-1 on the season.
No score was totaled for DCC against Brockway on the boys side, as neither team had five runners in the race.
The boys and girls races were held together, as DuBois swept the top-five finishers in both.
For the Lady Beavers, Morgan Roemer led the way once again, as the freshman picked up her third win in as many races by posting a time of 20:05.
Sophomore Julia Wirths followed with a time of 21:14 to take second, while third went to Sidney Beers, who crossed the line in 21:20.
DuBois’ Anna Wingard and Morgan King took fourth and fifth respectively, posting times of 21:56 and 22:42.
DuBois Central Catholic was led by Beth Williams, as the Lady Cardinal finished in 22:50 to take sixth.
Chloe Benden followed in seventh place to lead the way for the Lady Rovers, as she finished with a time of 23:06.
Teammate Madelyn Schmader followed with a time of 23:50 to take eighth, finishing just 13 seconds ahead of DuBois’ Gabby Horner in ninth place at 24:03.
Delaney Yarus rounded out the top-10 with a time of 24:40 for DuBois, beating teammate Morgan Allman to the line by two seconds as Allman took 11th at 24:42.
Just behind was Lady Beaver Hillary Beer, who took 12th after finishing in 24:50.
The boys race also brought a clean sweep of the top-five for DuBois, as AC Deemer crossed the line with the best time of the day at 16:53, narrowly beating out teammate Joey Foradora, who crossed the line at 16:56.
McKellen Jaramillo followed with a time of 17:02, as Ryan White and Jaedon Yarus took fourth and fifth, respectively, as the duo finished with times of 17:21 and 17:41.
Yarus was able to pass DCC’s JP Piccirillo late in the race, as Piccirillo finished sixth to lead the Cardinals with a time of 17:50, finishing eight seconds in front of DuBois’ Ryan Gildersleeve at 17:58.
Brockway’s top finisher in the boys race was Landon Schmader, who posted a finishing time of 18:11 to finish eighth overall.
The top-10 was rounded out by the DuBois duo of Christian Roemer and Rudy Williams, as Roemer finished in 18:20, while Williams crossed the line at 18:36.
Brendan Paisley missed a top-10 finish by just nine seconds, as the Cardinal posted a time of 18:45 to take 11th.
All three teams are back in action Sept. 29, as DuBois hosts DCC along with Punxsutawney, while Brockway welcomes Brookville.