DuBOIS — It was all DuBois from the opening tip-off, as they surged out to a 28-7 lead after the opening quarter on their way to a 64-28 victory over visiting Marion Center Monday.
For the Beavers, who had not played since their DuBois Holiday Tournament title-clinching win over Brockway Dec. 29, rust was certainly not an issue.
DuBois knocked down shot after shot in the opening quarter, as Lennon Lindholm got the scoring started with a three-pointer just 30 seconds into the game to spark the relentless attack on both ends of the court in the first quarter.
The three sparked an 8-0 run to open the game for the Beavers, as their intensity on the defensive end opened up several fast-break opportunities and open looks on the other end.
“I thought we played really well defensively and that set the tone and gave us a few easy baskets and we executed pretty well in the first quarter,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said.
After the Stingers cut into the lead slightly at 12-5 with their first two baskets of the game, DuBois responded with another big run.
This time the Beavers went on a 14-0 run, aided by a pair of three-pointers, one apiece from Justin Maduley and Lindholm, as the lead ballooned to 21 at 26-5.
The teams traded baskets in the closing minute of the first quarter, as DuBois led 28-7 after the opening frame.
“I thought we got off to a great start, we’ve had a long layoff since the Holiday Tournament,” Bennett said. “I think the guys were itching to get back out on the court and they came out and played hard.”
The second quarter was slightly more even, but in the end, the Beavers were still able to stretch their lead as they finished the quarter with a 15-9 edge to take a 43-16 lead into the half.
The teams traded baskets early in the quarter, as another 8-0 run sparked by back-to-back baskets from Lindholm helped DuBois add to their commanding lead heading into the break.
Another key to DuBois’ success in the first half was their passing, as several full-court passes off of turnovers or rebounds gave them open looks on the offensive end.
“Our guys were running the floor well and we were able to convert the turnovers into points,” Bennett said. “That is something we haven’t always done this season, so that was definitely great to get some easy buckets.”
DuBois continued to use a stout defense to control the game in the third quarter, as a 12-0 run throughout a large middle portion of the quarter pushed the lead out to 55-22.
The Beavers were able to empty their bench for most of the second half, as the backups played with the same high-intensity as the starters brought in the second half.
Bennett said all of his players have been working hard in practice and it was nice to see them be able to carry that intensity over to the game.
“I didn’t feel that we had much of a let down the whole night as intensity on the floor goes,” Bennett said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about a lot, so that was great to see.”
DuBois held Marion Center to just six points in both the third and fourth quarters, as the Stingers were held under 10 points in all four quarters on the night.
A 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, which was sparked by a three-pointer by Jonathan Cruz, gave DuBois its largest lead of the night at 64-24 as they closed out with a 64-28 victory.
Alex Beers finished the game with a double-double for the Beavers, scoring a game-high 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Three other DuBois players finished in double figures in the game, as Maduley added 13 points, Chase Husted had 11 and Lindholm finished with 10.
The Beavers crashed the boards all night, as five different players finished with at least five rebounds in the game and DuBois closed out the night with a 42-20 edge on the boards.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as they play host to St. Marys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.